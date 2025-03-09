Busch Alleges NASCAR has 'Rules for Thee, but Not for Me' Mentality
Many were befuddled by NASCAR's decision to fine and dock points from Austin Cindric following a retaliatory move on Ty Dillon on Lap 4 of last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. The expectation had become that a right-rear hook, which is what Cindric executed on Dillon, was an egregious move that would be met with a one-race suspension in the NASCAR Cup Series.
While NASCAR admitted a suspension was discussed, the sanctioning body ultimately felt hitting Cindric in the wallet and the point standings was the proper penalty on this occasion.
Fans, and media alike weren't the only ones confused by the ruling. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been one of the most outspoken drivers about the situation following Cindric's penalty being announced. During a media scrum at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Busch claims that NASCAR rules with a driver's last name in mind.
"I mean, I did it once, and, maybe twice. Got off with it the first time, but definitely not the second time. Sat out a whole weekend, two more races the second time," Busch explained. "So, you know, that's not his first offense, I don't know if it's his second offense. Like I said, some guys get off based off of who I think their last name is."
Cindric is the son of long-time Team Penske big-wig Tim Cindric, and Busch thinks that played a hand in how Cindric was ruled upon.
In the offseason, NASCAR tweaked the rule about Playoff Waivers, which a driver would need to obtain to continue battling for a championship. The new rule wipes out all existing and future Playoff Points for drivers, who must utilize a Waiver to continue chasing a championship.
Just because NASCAR changed a rule, Busch doesn't feel that should stop them from enforcing a suspension based on a questionable move like the one Cindric made a weekend ago.
"The rules change every week," Busch scoffed.
The racer continued, "No, you should know that [is going to result in a suspension] going in. You want to pull that move, you're going to know that going in."
In the justification of the Cindric penalty, NASCAR's Mike Forde explained on the Hauler Talk Podcast that NASCAR weighs each on-track incident as its own situation, and that while the move Cindric made was similar to what ultimately led to a suspension for Bubba Wallace after Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022, and Chase Elliott after the Coca-Cola 600 in 2023, that Circuit of the Americas is a much slower speed race track, and the incident didn't even warrant taking the race to a caution flag period.
Busch doesn't think that should matter, not one iota.
"I would not want to be in that business if I were NASCAR. Calling balls and strikes is not who I want to be if I'm a NASCAR official," Busch said. "Intent is intent."
Busch finished his talk about the Cindric ruling with his easy solution as to how to fix the controversey from NASCAR's decision post-COTA.
"Put it in the rulebook, a right-hook will result in a one-race suspension. Period," Busch stated.
By not having consistant rules for the same type of on-track incident, NASCAR now has placed drivers in a strange situation, where a right-rear hook may be more accepted at certain tracks rather than at others. If someone waits for a lower-speed race track, will it once again be a point penalty and a fine? Or will it be a suspension? NASCAR needs to send a clear message so drivers know the consequences of their potential on-track actions.
If not, expect another layer of controversey in an inevitable future ruling of a right-rear hook.