Byron Joins 'Deserving' Championship 4 Field With Martinsville Win
Deserving; that is the word most used by the drivers eliminated from championship contention in Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway to describe the four drivers who will head to Phoenix Raceway with a chance to hoist the Bill France Cup.
William Byron, the regular-season champion, who came into the race weekend with his back against the wall thanks to heartbreaking conclusions to strong efforts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, cemented his status as a Championship 4 contender with a dominant walk-off win on a crisp Sunday evening in Virginia.
Race Results: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville
Could there have been any better timing for Byron's first career walk-off win?
"No. Damn, I got a lot to say, things have a way of working out," Byron said in a post-race interview on NBC. "God really tests your resilience a lot of times. We've been tested. Just unbelievable. I'm out of breath. Thank you, fans, for coming out. Bad-ass crowd. I watched my first NASCAR race up there just before start/finish line. Man, I am just so thankful, excited to see my family, just celebrate this one.
"We obviously go to Phoenix. Just go try to kick ass there."
While it seems unfathomable, Byron's crew chief Rudy Fugle says that due to the issues they experienced the last couple of weeks coming in the Round of 8, it made it easier to push past them and focus on the task at hand -- winning.
"Yeah, I mean at this time of year, it's easier because there's not many weeks left. And all you have to do is win to have a chance to go to Phoenix. So, you have to refocus. If you sit there and worry about other things that have already happened, then nothing good is going to happen," Fugle explained in his post-race press conference.
The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team successfully focused solely on winning at Martinsville, instead of sulking over missed opportunities, and the end result was something overwhelmingly positive. A win, and a chance at a championship.
Byron, who started from the pole position, led the race three times for a race-high 304 laps on his path to his 16th career victory. And in the end, he had to go toe-to-toe with Ryan Blaney, the recent master of Martinsville Speedway, to capture another Martinsville Clock.
Byron's race-winning move came with 44 laps to go in the form of a bump-and-run that allowed him to wrestle the lead away from Blaney as the two were working their way through lapped traffic.
After the race, Byron said that while he doesn't like making contact for the win, it was good, hard racing for the win.
"Yeah, I mean, that's what you guys want to see, right? We're going for it," Byron said. "I feel like in that situation, yeah, I never, like, wanted to make contact because I felt like I had a good position, like I was inside of him. We also had the lap car. I can't see where the lap car is in that instance. I just knew I wanted to commit to the corner and have position.
"I hate that we made contact. I think he was probably leaving just enough space, as well. I was going into the corner committed. That's kind of fighting for space. Yeah, it's hard racing. We both want to make the Championship 4. It's a race win. It's no ill will. It's just kind of hard racing, racing for the win."
Byron joined Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, and Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe in the Championship 4 field, which will battle next weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the Bill France Cup.
By defeating Blaney, Byron kept a Team Penske car from reaching the Championship 4, which Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, feels is a game-changer for the championship contenders, as Penske has had the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ, figured out since the inception of the Next Gen car.
Related: Blaney, Team Penske Run Out of Magic in Spirited Drive at Martinsville
"They've carried that on into Phoenix, right, and have won championships the last few years. I think it is wide open," Gordon said. "With our improvements that we've made on the shorter tracks, I feel like it gives us even more confidence next week."
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway is set for Sunday, November 2, and will be televised on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock and HBO Max. Television coverage of the Championship Race will kick off at 3:00 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the radio broadcast of the event.