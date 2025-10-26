Race Results From the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville
William Byron was able to pull it off. He nudged past Ryan Blaney, who had won the last two Xfinity 500s at Martinsville Speedway, to take the race lead with 44 laps to go, and he didn't look back. Byron would hold off Blaney by 0.717 seconds to score the win in Sunday's Xfinity 500, which clinched his place in the Championship 4 field.
Byron, who started from the pole, led a race-high 304 laps in the 500-lap event.
Blaney was eliminated from Playoff contention despite his runner-up finish, as was the case for third-place finisher Chase Elliott, seventh-place finisher Christopher Bell, and eighth-place finisher Joey Logano.
Ross Chastain finished the race in fourth, and Kyle Larson secured his Championship 4 berth with a fifth-place finish.
Complete Race Results From the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (Race 35 of 36):
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
24
William Byron (P) (S1) (S2) (X)
500
--
2
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
500
0.717
3
9
Chase Elliott (P)
500
1.738
4
1
Ross Chastain
500
2.511
5
5
Kyle Larson (P)
500
3.418
6
60
Ryan Preece
500
3.716
7
20
Christopher Bell (P)
500
4.326
8
22
Joey Logano (P)
500
4.538
9
34*
Todd Gilliland
500
4.892
10
21
Josh Berry
500
5.874
11
45*
Tyler Reddick
500
6.005
12
54
Ty Gibbs
500
6.428
13
8
Kyle Busch
500
6.605
14
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
500
7.050
15
2
Austin Cindric
500
7.351
16
3
Austin Dillon
500
7.523
17
41
Cole Custer
500
15.795
18
23*
Bubba Wallace
500
16.270
19
7
Justin Haley
499
1 lap
20
6
Brad Keselowski
499
1 lap
21
42
John Hunter Nemechek
499
1 lap
22
99
Daniel Suarez
499
1 lap
23
48
Alex Bowman
499
1 lap
24
71
Michael McDowell
499
1 lap
25
38*
Zane Smith
498
2 laps
26
10
Ty Dillon
498
2 laps
27
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
498
2 laps
28
16
AJ Allmendinger
497
3 laps
29
17
Chris Buescher
497
3 laps
30
4*
Noah Gragson
497
3 laps
31
77
Carson Hocevar
497
3 laps
32
51
Cody Ware
488
12 laps
33
66*
Casey Mears (i)
478
Out
34
43
Erik Jones
406
Out
35
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
334
Out
36
35*
Riley Herbst #
323
Out
37
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
295
Out
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap