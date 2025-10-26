Racing America Logo

Race Results From the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville

William Byron was able to pull it off. He nudged past Ryan Blaney, who had won the last two Xfinity 500s at Martinsville Speedway, to take the race lead with 44 laps to go, and he didn't look back. Byron would hold off Blaney by 0.717 seconds to score the win in Sunday's Xfinity 500, which clinched his place in the Championship 4 field.

Byron, who started from the pole, led a race-high 304 laps in the 500-lap event.

Blaney was eliminated from Playoff contention despite his runner-up finish, as was the case for third-place finisher Chase Elliott, seventh-place finisher Christopher Bell, and eighth-place finisher Joey Logano.

Ross Chastain finished the race in fourth, and Kyle Larson secured his Championship 4 berth with a fifth-place finish.

Complete Race Results From the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (Race 35 of 36):

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

24

William Byron (P) (S1) (S2) (X)

500

--

2

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

500

0.717

3

9

Chase Elliott (P)

500

1.738

4

1

Ross Chastain

500

2.511

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

500

3.418

6

60

Ryan Preece

500

3.716

7

20

Christopher Bell (P)

500

4.326

8

22

Joey Logano (P)

500

4.538

9

34*

Todd Gilliland

500

4.892

10

21

Josh Berry

500

5.874

11

45*

Tyler Reddick

500

6.005

12

54

Ty Gibbs

500

6.428

13

8

Kyle Busch

500

6.605

14

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

500

7.050

15

2

Austin Cindric

500

7.351

16

3

Austin Dillon

500

7.523

17

41

Cole Custer

500

15.795

18

23*

Bubba Wallace

500

16.270

19

7

Justin Haley

499

1 lap

20

6

Brad Keselowski

499

1 lap

21

42

John Hunter Nemechek

499

1 lap

22

99

Daniel Suarez

499

1 lap

23

48

Alex Bowman

499

1 lap

24

71

Michael McDowell

499

1 lap

25

38*

Zane Smith

498

2 laps

26

10

Ty Dillon

498

2 laps

27

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

498

2 laps

28

16

AJ Allmendinger

497

3 laps

29

17

Chris Buescher

497

3 laps

30

4*

Noah Gragson

497

3 laps

31

77

Carson Hocevar

497

3 laps

32

51

Cody Ware

488

12 laps

33

66*

Casey Mears (i)

478

Out

34

43

Erik Jones

406

Out

35

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

334

Out

36

35*

Riley Herbst #

323

Out

37

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

295

Out

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

