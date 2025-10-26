Byron Not Getting Ahead of Himself Despite Scoring Martinsville Pole
William Byron collected his 16th career NASCAR Cup Series pole position Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. Being one of the four drivers in a must-win situation heading into the final race of the Playoffs Round of 8, Byron will kick off the Xfinity 500 with a distinct track position advantage and a mental edge on his competition for a Championship 4 berth.
Starting Lineup: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville
However, Byron, who, after the last couple of weeks, has learned more than anyone not to count his chickens before they've hatched, isn't getting too comfortable despite collecting the pole position ahead of the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
"It's nice, but it doesn't count for anything yet," Byron explained in his post-qualifying press conference. "Yeah, it's good. We've prepared well coming here, and feel pretty good about my race car. I feel like there are a couple of guys who are really good as well. So, yeah, it's going good so far."
While Byron is downplaying the importance of the qualifying run, perhaps part of that is that he came into the weekend not feeling like a top qualifying run was of the utmost importance as Stage Points no longer matter with the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet needing a win after a late-race crash at Las Vegas, and a last-lap spin at Talladega.
"You know, it's funny. I said to myself before I came here, I was like, 'Man, qualifying here doesn't matter as it normally does,' because we don't really need the Stage points," Byron quipped. "Maybe that was the key. But honestly, for me, if I qualified 20th, as long as I keep my nose clean, and have a good enough car to drive through the field, I should be okay."
Now, that he doesn't have to worry about driving his way from the 20th starting spot, Byron will look to control the race early, and will hope having the best pit stall on pit road will give him the upperhand he needs on Sunday to maintain control of the race.
"But you always want track position, and being on the pole is nice, and gives us a good pit stall. That's probably the biggest key out of it," Byron admitted. "And gives us a chance to control the race for a little bit."
Along with Byron, Joey Logano (qualified fourth), Chase Elliott (eighth), and Ryan Blaney (31st) find themselves in a must-win situation if they hope to head to Phoenix Raceway with a chance at hoisting the Bill France Cup.
Heading into Sunday's race, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe by way of their wins at Las Vegas and Talladega, have already secured their place in the Championship 4 field in next weekend's race, while Christopher Bell (37 points above the cutline), and Kyle Larson (+36) will be left to squabble amongst themselves for the final Playoff berth spot if Byron or any of the other three Playoff drivers below the cutline can rise to the occasion and win the Xfinity 500.
Standings: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Grid
If Byron is able to take the win on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, he'll secure his third consecutive Championship 4 appearance.