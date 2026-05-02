Carson Hocevar Achieved The "Coolest Thing" With Texas Pole

Carson Hocevar is on a heater right now. Since last Sunday, the Spire Motorsports driver has racked up his first career NASCAR Cup Series win, which came at Talladega Superspeedway, and a NASCAR Truck Series win at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night. On Saturday, the driver added his second career NASCAR Cup Series pole to his list of accomplishments during this newfound hot streak.

Hocevar, who turned a 28.222-second circuit around the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway in Saturday's qualifying session, was able to topple Daniel Suarez, his Spire Motorsports teammate, by a narrow margin of 0.003 seconds to take the pole.

After the incredible week he's had, Hocevar is feeling pretty good, and the driver says with being the final car on track in Saturday's qualifying session, and coming home with the pole, he was able to achieve something that he always felt was the coolest thing when he was a racing fan growing up.

"It feels pretty good, right now. It's so awesome," Hocevar said. "I was watching in 2008 when Dale Jr. got the pole here. I was watching that footage before. And I knew we were going out last. I was like, man, I really want to get the pole again. And be the last car, and get it. I didn't expect to steal it from our teammate, but it's just the coolest thing, when I was a fan for sure, when the last car goes out and steals it at the last second."

While there had to be disappointment for Suarez, who was starting to think he had a pole sewn up, himself, Hocevar says the impressive speed from the Spire Motorsports team as a whole is what he's excited about, and he hopes the team can close out a win two weeks in a row.

"A testament to all of the Spire guys, though. This is a front row. This is a team effort, here. Two cars on the front row, right after a win. Hopefully, we can do it at a non-superspeedway now," Hocevar said.

Hocevar's pole-winning run marked the driver's second career NASCAR Cup Series pole position, both of which have come at Texas Motor Speedway.

Chris Buescher, the driver of the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford, was able to snag the third starting spot for Sunday's Wurth 400, as he clocked in just ahead of Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe, who are Joe Gibbs Racing teammates.

Kyle Busch, who is trying to shake off the funk of a tumultuous start to the 2026 season, secured the sixth qualifying spot for Sunday's race with his new crew chief Andy Street atop the pit box.

Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Sunday's race.

While Rookie of the Year contender Connor Zilisch didn't qualify in the top-10, the Trackhouse Racing driver put together possibly his most impressive qualifying effort of his young NASCAR Cup Series career on Saturday, as he'll start 12th in Sunday's race.

Wurth 400 Starting Lineup

1. 77-Carson Hocevar

2. 7-Daniel Suarez

3. 17-Chris Buescher

4. 11-Denny Hamlin

5. 19-Chase Briscoe

6. 8-Kyle Busch

7. 20-Christopher Bell

8. 45-Tyler Reddick

9. 48-Alex Bowman

10. 54-Ty Gibbs

11. 5-Kyle Larson

12. 88-Connor Zilisch

13. 2-Austin Cindric

14. 9-Chase Elliott

15. 24-William Byron

16. 1-Ross Chastain

17. 67-Corey Heim

18. 35-Riley Herbst

19. 71-Michael McDowell

20. 60-Ryan Preece

21. 43-Erik Jones

22. 47-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23. 22-Joey Logano

24. 21-Josh Berry

25. 6-Brad Keselowski

26. 16-AJ Allmendinger

27. 41-Cole Custer

28. 4-Noah Gragson

29. 51-Cody Ware

30. 97-Shane van Gisbergen

31. 12-Ryan Blaney

32. 34-Todd Gilliland

33. 42-John Hunter Nemechek

34. 38-Zane Smith

35. 10-Ty Dillon

36. 66-Chad Finchum

37. 23-Bubba Wallace

38. 3-Austin Dillon