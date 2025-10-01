Carson Hocevar Fined $50,000 for Behavioral Infraction at Kansas
On Wednesday, NASCAR announced that Carson Hocevar, driver of the No. 77 Delaware Life Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, would be fined $50,000 for an in-race behavioral penalty that occured during last Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
The incident took place immediately following a spin by Hocevar on Lap 260 of Sunday's 273-lap contest, which caused the Spire Motorsports driver to have multiple flat tires and be stuck idle on the backstretch apron, unable to drive back to the pits.
According to NASCAR, once all safety personnel arrived at the scene of the incident to help Hocevar return to action, officials indicated that the Portage, Michigan-native revved his engine and spun his tires to rejoin the field, while those safety workers were still attending to his immobile race car.
Hocevar, as a result of these actions, was found to be in violation of Sections 4.4.B&D: NASCAR Member Conduct in the NASCAR Cup Series Rule Book, where competition officials decided that a $50,000 fine was necessary.
The 22-year-old driver was running inside the top-15 at the time of the incident but was relegated to a finish of 37th in the Hollywood Casino 400, four laps behind the race leaders. With five races to go in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, Hocevar sits 21st in points.
This isn't the first transgression for the polarizing driver this season, either. In June, Hocevar was internally fined $50,000 and required to attend sensitivity training (a fine and mandate made not by NASCAR, but by Spire Motorsports) after making disparaging comments about Mexico City on a Twitch livestream.
Hocevar, currently in his second full-time campaign at NASCAR's top-level driving for Spire Motorsports, had had several on-track run-ins with multiple different drivers -- most notably Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and Zane Smith.
These actions are not exclusive to this season, either. In July 2024, following the NASCAR Cup Series' annual trip to Nashville Superspeedway, Hocevar was penalized by NASCAR for intentionally wrecking Harrison Burton under the caution flag, a decision that ultimately cost him $50,000 and 25 championship points.
Neither Carson Hocevar nor Spire Motorsports have made any kind of public comment on Wednesday, regarding the fine that was assessed to the 22-year-old driver.