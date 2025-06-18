Hocevar Fined, to Attend Sensitivity Training Due to Mexico Comments
Carson Hocevar will face internal sanctions from his Spire Motorsports team following comments that he made on a livestream on his Twitch channel this past week, in regard to the conditions of Mexico, the country, which hosted last weekend's Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
On Tuesday evening, Spire Motorsports revealed, following close consultation with NASCAR, that the team has chosen to fine the driver of its No. 77 Chevrolet $50,000, and Hocevar will be required to attend mandatory cultural-sensitivity and bias-awareness training.
The $50,000 fine will be divided among three charities (Cruz Roja Mexicana, Un Kilo de Ayuda, and Fondo Unido Mexico), which serve Mexican communities.
Spire Motorsports issued the following statement to go along with the announcement of the penalties enforced upon Hocevar:
"These actions are consistent with Spire Motorsports’ core value of RESPECT, which is something we proudly display on every race car, team uniform, trackside hauler, and digital channel. Respect is not a slogan. It is a daily expectation that we “walk the walk” in how we speak, compete, and serve the communities that welcome our sport.
"Carson Hocevar’s recent comments made during the livestream fell short of that standard. They did not represent the views of Spire Motorsports, our partners, or NASCAR. He has acknowledged his mistake publicly, and his prompt, sincere apology demonstrated personal accountability. We now take this additional step to underscore that words carry weight, and respect must be lived out loud.
"Spire Motorsports has informed NASCAR of these penalties, and NASCAR has confirmed that our team-imposed discipline satisfies the sanctioning body’s requirements. Together, we remain committed to showcasing NASCAR’s global growth, celebrating the passionate Mexican fanbase we experienced firsthand last weekend, and ensuring every member of our organization treats hosts, competitors, and communities with dignity.
"We look forward to turning the page by racing hard, representing our partners, and living our values on and off the track."
Hocevar is very active on Twitch, where he will conversate with his passionate fans, while also simultaneously playing iRacing. While Hocevar has had some eye-raising comments on the stream before, the comments last week crossed a line.
During the stream, Hocevar was asked about the race being in Mexico, to which Hocevar responded, “This whole experience, if the travel was better, if getting here was easier, if you felt safer getting to and from everywhere, if it wasn’t such a sh-t hole, if the track limits were a little better enforced, if it was going to be a little better race and it [didn’t] feel so locked down, like you can’t leave anywhere, it would be a great experience. It would be an absolute great experience. If you take all those out, it’s unbelievable. it’s great.”
After the comments from his Twitch stream started gaining traction after Sunday's Viva Mexico 250, Hocevar issued a statement to his personal X account addressing his comments.
"Maybe a kid that had never been out of the country until Thursday should ever give an opinion about what any place is like other than Portage, Michigan.
"When I answered that question on a stream, I was skeptical about the trip so far and believed everything I read or heard about Mexico City from people who more than likely also had never been here. Now that I’ve actually left my hotel a couple of times and raced here in front of some of the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen, my opinion has changed. I am embarrassed by my comments, by the race I ran, and I may have to move here to hide out from Ricky anyway.
"Count this as another lesson for me in a season I’ve learned so much. Don’t believe everything you hear without seeing it yourself. If anyone should give anyone or any place the benefit of the doubt, it’s me. I’m sorry, Mexico City. Consider me an ally going forward and an example of getting off Twitch and seeing things with my own two eyes."
Hocevar, who has been zeroing in on his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in recent weeks, did not have a great outing at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Hocevar finished 34th, a lap down in the race, and made contact with his rival Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the closing laps, which sent Stenhouse spinning out.
Following the race, Stenhouse confronted Hocevar on pit road and threatened to beat him up when they returned to the states.
Heading into this weekend's The Great American Getaway at Pocono Raceway, Hocevar ranks 20th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings.