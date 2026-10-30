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Carson Kvapil Leads JR Motorsports Sweep of Top-3 in O'Reilly Quals

Carson Kvapil has a major opportunity to make a drastic move in the championship fight after scoring the pole for Saturday's National Debt Relief 250.
Toby Christie|
Carson Kvapil poses with the Kennametal Pole Award flag after scoring the pole position for Saturday's National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Carson Kvapil poses with the Kennametal Pole Award flag after scoring the pole position for Saturday's National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway. | Aaron Giffin | Racing America On SI

Jesse Love comes into Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway with a 19-point lead in the Chase for the championship. However, when the race goes green on Saturday afternoon, he'll be attempting to catch some of his strongest competition for the championship.

Carson Kvapil, the driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, secured the pole position for the event. Kvapil comes into the race very much alive in the championship battle, as he is slotted fifth in the standings, 59 points behind Love.

Kvapil, who was a short tracker by trade on his path to the NASCAR National Series ranks, should be among those expected to be in front, or near the front all afternoon on Saturday, which could ratchet up some pressure in the championship fight.

Rajah Caruth, who is mathematically eliminated from championship contention, narrowly missed out on his first career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series pole, as he'll start alongside Kvapil on Saturday.

Justin Allgaier, the 2023 series champion and runner-up driver in the championship battle, will roll from the third position on the starting grid on Saturday afternoon. Allgaier made it a clean sweep of the top-three positions in qualifying for JR Motorsports.

Parker Retzlaff, who announced earlier this week that he will return to Viking Motorsports next season, will start fourth, while William Sawalich, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed will start in positions five through seven.

Love, the point leader who is seeking back-to-back championships in the O'Reilly Series before going full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, will start behind the eight ball in the eighth position. Love, who started eighth at Martinsville in the spring, saw his day come undone in the closing laps as he finished 12th after contact with Rajah Caruth.

If Love experiences a similar fate on Saturday, the championship battle could be ripped wide open heading into Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend.

Corey Day and Taylor Gray rounded out the top-10 fastest qualifiers for Saturday's National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

National Debt Relief 250 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

1

Carson Kvapil (C)

19.855

95.371

2

88

Rajah Caruth (C)

19.903

95.141

3

7

Justin Allgaier (C)

19.941

94.960

4

99

Parker Retzlaff (C)

19.941

94.960

5

18

William Sawalich

19.961

94.865

6

8

Sammy Smith (C)

20.017

94.600

7

00

Sheldon Creed (C)

20.030

94.538

8

2

Jesse Love (C)

20.036

94.510

9

17

Corey Day (C)

20.046

94.463

10

54

Taylor Gray (C)

20.055

94.420

11

96

Anthony Alfredo

20.061

94.392

12

20

Brandon Jones (C)

20.076

94.322

13

19

Brent Crews #

20.121

94.111

14

41

Sam Mayer (C)

20.122

94.106

15

26

Dean Thompson

20.150

93.975

16

31

Blaine Perkins

20.212

93.687

17

24

Harrison Burton

20.232

93.594

18

27

Jeb Burton

20.233

93.590

19

39

Ryan Sieg

20.253

93.497

20

51

Jeremy Clements

20.253

93.497

21

21

Austin Hill (C)

20.275

93.396

22

28

Kyle Sieg

20.351

93.047

23

92

Alex Labbe

20.356

93.024

24

38

Patrick Emerling (i)

20.426

92.705

25

44

Brennan Poole

20.441

92.637

26

48

Patrick Staropoli #

20.441

92.637

27

53

Carson Ware

20.445

92.619

28

47

Dawson Cram

20.448

92.606

29

02

Ryan Ellis

20.457

92.565

30

35

Justin Carroll (i)

20.460

92.551

31

91

Mason Maggio

20.469

92.511

32

45

Lavar Scott #

20.497

92.384

33

55

Joey Gase

20.513

92.312

34

32

Daniel Dye (i)

20.521

92.276

35

0

Garrett Smithley

20.641

91.740

36

07

Josh Bilicki

20.673

91.598

37

87

Lee Pulliam

20.752

91.249

38

42

Baltazar Leguizamon

21.102

89.736

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

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Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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