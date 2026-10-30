Carson Kvapil Leads JR Motorsports Sweep of Top-3 in O'Reilly Quals
Jesse Love comes into Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway with a 19-point lead in the Chase for the championship. However, when the race goes green on Saturday afternoon, he'll be attempting to catch some of his strongest competition for the championship.
Carson Kvapil, the driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, secured the pole position for the event. Kvapil comes into the race very much alive in the championship battle, as he is slotted fifth in the standings, 59 points behind Love.
Kvapil, who was a short tracker by trade on his path to the NASCAR National Series ranks, should be among those expected to be in front, or near the front all afternoon on Saturday, which could ratchet up some pressure in the championship fight.
Rajah Caruth, who is mathematically eliminated from championship contention, narrowly missed out on his first career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series pole, as he'll start alongside Kvapil on Saturday.
Justin Allgaier, the 2023 series champion and runner-up driver in the championship battle, will roll from the third position on the starting grid on Saturday afternoon. Allgaier made it a clean sweep of the top-three positions in qualifying for JR Motorsports.
Parker Retzlaff, who announced earlier this week that he will return to Viking Motorsports next season, will start fourth, while William Sawalich, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed will start in positions five through seven.
Love, the point leader who is seeking back-to-back championships in the O'Reilly Series before going full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, will start behind the eight ball in the eighth position. Love, who started eighth at Martinsville in the spring, saw his day come undone in the closing laps as he finished 12th after contact with Rajah Caruth.
If Love experiences a similar fate on Saturday, the championship battle could be ripped wide open heading into Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend.
Corey Day and Taylor Gray rounded out the top-10 fastest qualifiers for Saturday's National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
National Debt Relief 250 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
1
Carson Kvapil (C)
19.855
95.371
2
88
Rajah Caruth (C)
19.903
95.141
3
7
Justin Allgaier (C)
19.941
94.960
4
99
Parker Retzlaff (C)
19.941
94.960
5
18
William Sawalich
19.961
94.865
6
8
Sammy Smith (C)
20.017
94.600
7
00
Sheldon Creed (C)
20.030
94.538
8
2
Jesse Love (C)
20.036
94.510
9
17
Corey Day (C)
20.046
94.463
10
54
Taylor Gray (C)
20.055
94.420
11
96
Anthony Alfredo
20.061
94.392
12
20
Brandon Jones (C)
20.076
94.322
13
19
Brent Crews #
20.121
94.111
14
41
Sam Mayer (C)
20.122
94.106
15
26
Dean Thompson
20.150
93.975
16
31
Blaine Perkins
20.212
93.687
17
24
Harrison Burton
20.232
93.594
18
27
Jeb Burton
20.233
93.590
19
39
Ryan Sieg
20.253
93.497
20
51
Jeremy Clements
20.253
93.497
21
21
Austin Hill (C)
20.275
93.396
22
28
Kyle Sieg
20.351
93.047
23
92
Alex Labbe
20.356
93.024
24
38
Patrick Emerling (i)
20.426
92.705
25
44
Brennan Poole
20.441
92.637
26
48
Patrick Staropoli #
20.441
92.637
27
53
Carson Ware
20.445
92.619
28
47
Dawson Cram
20.448
92.606
29
02
Ryan Ellis
20.457
92.565
30
35
Justin Carroll (i)
20.460
92.551
31
91
Mason Maggio
20.469
92.511
32
45
Lavar Scott #
20.497
92.384
33
55
Joey Gase
20.513
92.312
34
32
Daniel Dye (i)
20.521
92.276
35
0
Garrett Smithley
20.641
91.740
36
07
Josh Bilicki
20.673
91.598
37
87
Lee Pulliam
20.752
91.249
38
42
Baltazar Leguizamon
21.102
89.736
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie