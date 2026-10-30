Carson Kvapil Leads JR Motorsports Sweep of Top-3 in O'Reilly Quals

Jesse Love comes into Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway with a 19-point lead in the Chase for the championship. However, when the race goes green on Saturday afternoon, he'll be attempting to catch some of his strongest competition for the championship.

Carson Kvapil, the driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, secured the pole position for the event. Kvapil comes into the race very much alive in the championship battle, as he is slotted fifth in the standings, 59 points behind Love.

Kvapil, who was a short tracker by trade on his path to the NASCAR National Series ranks, should be among those expected to be in front, or near the front all afternoon on Saturday, which could ratchet up some pressure in the championship fight.

Rajah Caruth, who is mathematically eliminated from championship contention, narrowly missed out on his first career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series pole, as he'll start alongside Kvapil on Saturday.

Justin Allgaier, the 2023 series champion and runner-up driver in the championship battle, will roll from the third position on the starting grid on Saturday afternoon. Allgaier made it a clean sweep of the top-three positions in qualifying for JR Motorsports.

Parker Retzlaff, who announced earlier this week that he will return to Viking Motorsports next season, will start fourth, while William Sawalich, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed will start in positions five through seven.

Love, the point leader who is seeking back-to-back championships in the O'Reilly Series before going full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, will start behind the eight ball in the eighth position. Love, who started eighth at Martinsville in the spring, saw his day come undone in the closing laps as he finished 12th after contact with Rajah Caruth.

If Love experiences a similar fate on Saturday, the championship battle could be ripped wide open heading into Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend.

Corey Day and Taylor Gray rounded out the top-10 fastest qualifiers for Saturday's National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

National Debt Relief 250 Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Lap time Speed 1 1 Carson Kvapil (C) 19.855 95.371 2 88 Rajah Caruth (C) 19.903 95.141 3 7 Justin Allgaier (C) 19.941 94.960 4 99 Parker Retzlaff (C) 19.941 94.960 5 18 William Sawalich 19.961 94.865 6 8 Sammy Smith (C) 20.017 94.600 7 00 Sheldon Creed (C) 20.030 94.538 8 2 Jesse Love (C) 20.036 94.510 9 17 Corey Day (C) 20.046 94.463 10 54 Taylor Gray (C) 20.055 94.420 11 96 Anthony Alfredo 20.061 94.392 12 20 Brandon Jones (C) 20.076 94.322 13 19 Brent Crews # 20.121 94.111 14 41 Sam Mayer (C) 20.122 94.106 15 26 Dean Thompson 20.150 93.975 16 31 Blaine Perkins 20.212 93.687 17 24 Harrison Burton 20.232 93.594 18 27 Jeb Burton 20.233 93.590 19 39 Ryan Sieg 20.253 93.497 20 51 Jeremy Clements 20.253 93.497 21 21 Austin Hill (C) 20.275 93.396 22 28 Kyle Sieg 20.351 93.047 23 92 Alex Labbe 20.356 93.024 24 38 Patrick Emerling (i) 20.426 92.705 25 44 Brennan Poole 20.441 92.637 26 48 Patrick Staropoli # 20.441 92.637 27 53 Carson Ware 20.445 92.619 28 47 Dawson Cram 20.448 92.606 29 02 Ryan Ellis 20.457 92.565 30 35 Justin Carroll (i) 20.460 92.551 31 91 Mason Maggio 20.469 92.511 32 45 Lavar Scott # 20.497 92.384 33 55 Joey Gase 20.513 92.312 34 32 Daniel Dye (i) 20.521 92.276 35 0 Garrett Smithley 20.641 91.740 36 07 Josh Bilicki 20.673 91.598 37 87 Lee Pulliam 20.752 91.249 38 42 Baltazar Leguizamon 21.102 89.736

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points