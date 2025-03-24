Racing America Logo

Casey Mears Return Highlights 38-Car NASCAR Cup Martinsville Entry List

Toby Christie

On Monday afternoon, NASCAR revealed a 37-car entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. The entry list features all 36 Chartered full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries as well as two part-time "Open" entries.

The biggest notable on the entry list is the return of Casey Mears, who will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start since the 2019 season. Mears, who will make the 490th start of his career, will pilot the No. 66 Garage 66 (formerly known as MBM Motorsports) Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Mears has one NASCAR Cup Series win, which came in the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mears was driving the No. 25 Hendrick Motorsports entry in that event.

Burt Myers, who competed in the preseason exhibition event at Bowman Gray Stadium, will return to action this weekend driving the No. 50 Chevrolet for Team AmeriVet Racing.

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Entry List

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

66

Casey Mears *

Garage 66

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

