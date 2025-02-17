Castroneves Has Fun in "Rollercoaster" Week; Open to Running More NASCAR
While Helio Castroneves saw his bid to win the Daytona 500 come to an end in a multi-car melee on Lap 71, he showcased that he learned an awful lot throughout his week at the high-banked 2.5-mile superspeedway. Despite starting 41st in the field, after being the first driver to ever use NASCAR's new Open Exemption Provisional with a completely rebuilt race car, Castroneves made his way inside of the top 15 by Lap 52.
He may not have looked like a threat to win, but he was still feeling things out and learning. He never got to finish the learning process, though, as he took a trip to the infield care center alongside Martin Truex Jr., and Ross Chastain following the seven-car crash triggered by a slowing Joey Logano at the front of the field on a restart.
As far as what officially ended his day, Castroneves said hard contact in the side broke the axle in his No. 91 Wendy's Chevrolet.
"I don't know. Everybody stopped in front of me, and Truex came really hard and hit me, but I don't think that was the issue [that ended my race]," Castroneves explained. "The issue was somebody on the bottom hit me in the side and broke the axle apart. [I'm] disappointed, of course, because I was learning so much. It's incredible when you have more laps into it, and how to understand the airflow and the guys saving fuel. There were some sketchy moments. But what a shame. I wish I was still out there. Because there is still more to understand, more to learn.
"And then I'm sure I'm starting to get more comfortable with the whole process. But it is what it is. I've just got to thank NASCAR as well for being able to put on this incredible show. And well, now let's go for the Indy 500."
Castroneves, who crashed out of Thursday's Duel Qualifier Race, crashed several times en route to a fifth-place run in Saturday's ARCA Menards Series race, and saw his race come to an end again in Sunday's Daytona 500 was asked to summarize his weekend.
"Rollercoaster," the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner quipped.
But there was a benefit to Castroneves being sent to the infield care center as often as he was this week, he was able to get acquainted with the medical staff, and he knows that he has a very clean bill of health.
"I guess the medical guys just showed me my vitals, it's very consistent so I'm in very good shape," Castroneves laughed. "But at the end of the day, this has been incredible. I just can't thank the fans enough especially, the fans have been absolutely fantastic. It was an opportunity and an experience I'll never forget."
In addition to the fans, Castroneves thanked his team owner Justin Marks, and his Trackhouse PROJECT91 team for putting together the opportunity, and he thanked NASCAR for putting on such an incredible show.
The 49-year-old racer says he is open to returning to the NASCAR Cup Series garage in the future, especially if it involves a form of racing he's more familiar with.
"I would love to, especially road courses now that I understand a little bit more," Castroneves said. "My seat is good now that I've gone through the whole process. I wish I would have had a little more seat time, however, I was having a good time there. I was understanding a lot there."
But for now, Castroneves will set his sights on the Indianapolis 500 in May.