Chad Johnston Joins LEGACY MOTOR CLUB as Manager of Race Engineering
Chad Johnston, who has recorded seven race wins in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks as a crew chief, has joined the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team for the 2025 season and will serve as the organization's Manager of Race Engineering. Johnston will work under the newly acquired Brian Campe, and Jacob Canter in a revamped competition department.
With more than 20 years of experience in NASCAR, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, which suffered from an abysmal season in 2024, believes Johnston can be an asset to their team.
“Chad is a great hire for us at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” said Campe, the team's Technical Director. “His decades of experience and extensive knowledge will make him a huge benefit to the CLUB. We have a lot of work to do this off-season and Chad’s expertise will help us accomplish our goals.”
Johnston is excited for the new role, and new challenge at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.
“I am excited to join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and start a new journey in my career and I am thankful to Maury (Gallagher), Jimmie (Johnson), and Cal (Wells III) for this opportunity,” said Johnston. “I look forward to the challenges ahead and hope with my experience and knowledge I can help build LEGACY M.C. into a top-tier winning organization.”
As the crew chief for Ryan Preece and the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team in 2024, Johnston recorded one top-five finish, and five top-10s and led Preece to a 26th-place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings.
Prior to moving to Stewart-Haas Racing, Johnston had stints at Chip Ganassi Racing, Gillett Evernham Motorsports, JTG Daugherty Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing, and Morgan-Dollar Motorsports.
Since rebranding from Petty GMS to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, it's been tough sledding for the organization co-owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. The two-car race team has just two top-five finishes, and 13 top-10s over its last 156 starts. The organization made a slew of additions to the staff in the second half of the 2024 season, culminating in the addition of Johnston on Friday, and there is hope that the team can take a step forward in 2025.