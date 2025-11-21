Chase Briscoe Lands Three-Race Sponsor for 2026 in Columbia Bank

Throughout the year, fans have had to get accustomed to seeing Chase Briscoe carrying the colors of Bass Pro Shops, after moving to Joe Gibbs Racing. But, for at least three races during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE will look just a bit different.

On Thursday, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) revealed a newfound relationship with Columbia Bank. The partnership will see the financial institution serve as a three-race primary sponsor for Briscoe, while also obtaining the title of ‘Official Banking Partner of Joe Gibbs Racing’.

“We’re excited to partner with Columbia Bank starting in 2026,” said Eric Schaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Their commitment to relationship-based banking aligns perfectly to our approach with our partners. We look forward to showcasing the Columbia brand, while enjoying the benefits of their support in handling JGR’s everyday banking needs.”

The blue and white colors of the Columbia Bank brand will make its first appearance on a Joe Gibbs Racing machine at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on March 1. Additional events for the sponsorship include Sonoma Raceway (June 28) and Phoenix Raceway (October 18).

“Joe Gibbs Racing is an outstanding organization and team that exemplifies competitive excellence both on and off the track,” said Chris Merrywell, President of Columbia Bank. “We’re proud to be JGR’s official banking partner and excited to showcase our brand on Chase Briscoe’s No. 19 car.”

Briscoe, a native of Mitchell, Indiana, just wrapped his maiden campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series driving for the championship-winning organization. The 30-year-old had a breakout season, no doubt, but impressed many by winning three races (Pocono, Darlington, Talladega) and finding himself in the Championship 4 with a shot at the title.

With 15 top-fives, 19 top-10s, seven poles, and 884 laps led, Briscoe statistically had one of the best seasons of anybody in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025. With an 18th-place finish in the season-finale at Phoenix, Briscoe finished third in final point standings, something for him and crew chief James Small to build on come 2026.

"I am honored to represent Columbia Bank on the track in 2026,” Briscoe said. “They have three fun tracks on the schedule, and I am looking forward to a successful racing season.”

Columbia Bank was also part of an announcement on Thursday with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, as the team confirmed that Christian Eckes will return to the organization, with the company serving as a major partner of the No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Briscoe and Eckes will both take their first points-paying green flag of the season during Speedweek at Daytona International Speedway.

