Christian Eckes Reuniting with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for 2026

After spending a season away pursuing a seat in the NASCAR Xfinity (O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series with Kaulig Racing, Christian Eckes is making a return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, driving for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

The 25-year-old driver will be getting behind the wheel of the No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado RST with Dave Elenz, a championship-winning crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, serving as shot-caller for the team.

Columbia Bank will serve as a major partner of Eckes’ return to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2026, with brands NAPA Night vision, NAPA Brakes Gold Calipers, and NAPA Auto Care also being featured aboard the No. 91 Chevrolet throughout the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign.

"I couldn't be happier to be back at [McAnally-Hilgemann Racing]," said Eckes. "We had a lot of successes in 2023 and 2024, and we want to get back to that next year. Bill [McAnally] and I have always had a great relationship and we're putting a lot of quality people and pieces together. We had two great years here, and I enjoyed the races I ran this past year. It's great to stay in a Chevrolet and have their commitment to MHR. Also, the relationships with NAPA, their suppliers, and ownerships made a lot of sense to come back here and chase a championship together."

Prior to making the jump to Xfinity in 2025, Eckes spent the 2023 and 2024 campaigns as the driver of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s flagship No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado RST, where he collected eight victories, 25 top-fives, and 35 top 10s. In 2024, the New York-native led a career-high 1,050 laps and finished third place in championship standings.

“We’re excited to have Christian back,” said Bill McAnally. “He certainly has his fingerprints on our program, and all of us were proud to see him in the Xfinity Series last year, but we have unfinished business. Between him and Dave [Elenz], we’re putting a great team together to chase that championship. I’m excited to see them work together and see the impact it makes throughout our company. It’s special to have partners like NAPA, Old World Industries, and NAPA Brakes Gold Calipers return to support this, and to grow our relationship with Columbia Bank.”

When the green flag drops for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, Dave Elenz will be making his Truck Series crew chiefing debut, despite ample experience in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Elenz spent several years as part of JR Motorsports in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, winning a pair of championships in back-to-back years with William Byron and Tyler Reddick, while also working with drivers such as Noah Gragson, Ben Rhodes, Chase Elliott, and Cole Custer, just to name a few.

“I’m looking forward to working with Christian and everyone at MHR,” said Elenz. “This will be a new challenge, and there’s a lot of optimism for what we can accomplish together. It’ll be great to have a full off-season to prepare so we can show up to Daytona ready to compete for wins.”

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign will begin Friday, February 13, 2026, at Daytona International Speedway. Coverage of the event will take place at 7:30 PM ET on FOX Sports 1.

