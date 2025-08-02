Chase Briscoe Snags Sixth Pole of 2025 at Iowa Speedway
Chase Briscoe, in his first season behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, has been the king of qualifying in the NASCAR Cup Series, a trend which continued to present itself on Saturday.
The Mitchell, Indiana-native shot to the top of the leaderboard late in the qualifying session, laying down a fast time of 23.004 seconds (136.933mph), which allowed him to secure the pole position over Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson.
It’s the second consecutive pole position for Briscoe, after a special hometown pole last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and a series-leading sixth of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign. Before joining JGR this season, the 30-year-old driver had only recorded two poles.
“It’s definitely been great on Saturdays for our Bass Pro Shops Toyota, would love to convert that to Sunday’s. We’ve been fast on Sundays, too, just haven’t been able to obviously come out on top. James [Small] and the entire group does such a good job on this thing to get it better. Starting off in practice today, we were not the best car and we ended up getting to third in practice, and then, obviously, really fast here in qualifying.”
Another sensational qualifying result means that Briscoe has started seven of the last 11 NASCAR Cup Series events from the front row – including five pole positions and a pair of outside front row starts (which both resulted in runner-up finishes).
“I didn’t think that was going to hold,” Briscoe added. “I figured it was going to be sixth or seventh. I was just a little too tight. I felt like I gave up a lot of time into [Turns] 1 and 2, and I knew my [Turns] 3 and 4 were good, but I didn’t think it would be enough. Really cool though to get another pole. Hopefully, can convert it to a win tomorrow.”
STARTING LINEUP: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350
William Byron, who is deep into the fight for the regular-season championship with his teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, will start from the outside of the front row. Kyle Larson, after a bit of a rebound from a summer slump, will roll from third-place.
Austin Cindric will start from the outside of the second row, in fourth, with Brad Keselowski completing the top-five. Defending Iowa Corn 350 race-winner Ryan Blaney was sixth-fastest in qualifying. Carson Hocevar, Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, and Justin Haley rounded out the top-10.
Other notables starting outside the top-10 include Denny Hamlin (11th), Josh Berry (12th), Joey Logano (14th), Bubba Wallace (15th), Alex Bowman (16th), Christopher Bell (17th), Tyler Reddick (22nd), Chris Buescher (27th), Ross Chastain (28th), and Ryan Preece (33rd).
Kyle Busch, who enters Sunday's event at Iowa Speedway sitting 81 points below the cutline, will start from last-place on Sunday after a vicious wreck in practice that will force Richard Childress Racing to unload a backup car.
Coverage of the Iowa Corn 350 will begin at 3:30pm ET on USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 on Sunday, August 2.