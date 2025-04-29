Chase Elliott Celebrating NAPA's 100th Anniversary With Gold Car
Sunday, May 4, will officially mark the 100th anniversary of NAPA Auto Parts, and to celebrate the incredible milestone, Chase Elliott will pilot a special "NAPA 100" gold paint scheme for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Elliott will also sport a special firesuit, and helmet for the race.
Elliott, NASCAR's Most Popular Driver, is the defending winner of the NASCAR Cup Series event at Texas Motor Speedway. He'll look to defend the win with the champagne gold color draped on his race car.
Heading into this weekend's action at Texas Motor Speedway, Elliott is on a hot streak of sorts. The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet finished fifth at Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday, and he has recorded two top-fives and three top-10 finishes over his last four NASCAR Cup Series starts.
Elliott, who sits fouth in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings after 10 races, seems primed for his first victory of the 2025 season.
While NAPA Auto Parts has been massive in the automotive aftermarket world, the company has been equally as important to Elliott's racing career. The company backed Elliott full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014, and since then, Elliott has gone on to become a champion in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2014), and the NASCAR Cup Series (2020). Elliott is a 19-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner.
In addition to Elliott, Daniel Hemric and Brad Sweet will also have gold "NAPA 100" paint schemes this weekend in Texas. Hemric will pilot the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet Silverado in Friday's NASCAR Truck Series event at Texas Motor Speedway, and Sweet will compete in the No. 49 Kasey Kahne Racing winged Sprint Car on the dirt track on the grounds of Texas Motor Speedway.
Three-time NHRA Funny Car Champion Ron Capps also featured the paint scheme on his No. 28 machine this past weekend in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at the zMAX Dragway in Concord, NC. Capps made it to the final round of the competition, before settling for a second-place finish.
NAPA Auto Parts was founded in 1925, and over the next century, the company was a leading force in building the automotive aftermarket parts industry. As more and more families in America adopted automobiles, there became a need for reliable repair shops and part stores to help maintain their cars. NAPA was born, and the rest, as they say, is history.