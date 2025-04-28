Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Talladega

Toby Christie

Josh Calloni | Racing America On SI

Austin Cindric scored his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Cindric racked up 47 points on his path to victory, which allowed him to vault to 15th in the regular-season standings.

RESULTS: Jack Link's 500 at Talladega

NEWS: Ryan Preece (2nd), Joey Logano (5th) Disqualified at Talladega

By virtue of a third-place finish, William Byron held onto his NASCAR Cup Series point lead following the race at Talladega. Byron's point lead stands at 31 markers over Kyle Larson, who finished second at Talladega.

Here are the complete NASCAR Cup Series championship standings after the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the 10th race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

24

William Byron

389

--

8

2

5

Kyle Larson

358

-31

15

3

11

Denny Hamlin

337

-52

12

4

9

Chase Elliott

317

-72

0

5

20

Christopher Bell

307

-82

16

6

45

Tyler Reddick

303

-86

0

7

23

Bubba Wallace

296

-93

2

8

12

Ryan Blaney

276

-113

2

9

48

Alex Bowman

274

-115

0

10

1

Ross Chastain

246

-143

0

11

22

Joey Logano

246

-143

2

12

19

Chase Briscoe

235

-154

0

13

17

Chris Buescher

230

-159

0

14

2

Austin Cindric

219

-170

6

15

16

AJ Allmendinger

216

-173

0

16

8

Kyle Busch

210

-179

0

17

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

209

-180

0

18

60

Ryan Preece

202

-187

1

19

71

Michael McDowell

201

-188

0

20

77

Carson Hocevar

195

-194

0

21

21

Josh Berry

193

-196

6

22

54

Ty Gibbs

191

-198

0

23

38

Zane Smith

183

-206

0

24

3

Austin Dillon

182

-207

0

25

99

Daniel Suarez

179

-210

0

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

178

-211

0

27

7

Justin Haley

178

-211

0

28

34

Todd Gilliland

176

-213

0

29

10

Ty Dillon

161

-228

0

30

43

Erik Jones

158

-231

0

31

4

Noah Gragson

155

-234

0

32

6

Brad Keselowski

133

-256

0

33

35

Riley Herbst #

118

-271

0

34

41

Cole Custer

109

-280

0

35

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

106

-283

0

36

51

Cody Ware

54

-335

0

37

Jimmie Johnson

34

-355

0

38

Corey LaJoie

24

-365

0

39

44

JJ Yeley *

9

-380

0

40

Katherine Legge

7

-382

0

41

Casey Mears

2

-387

0

42

Burt Myers

1

-388

0

43

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-388

0

44

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-389

0

45

78

BJ McLeod * (i)

0

-389

0

46

62

Anthony Alfredo * (i)

0

-389

0

47

Austin Hill (i)

0

-389

0

48

Jesse Love (i)

0

-389

0

49

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-389

0

50

Josh Bilicki (i)

0

-389

0

51

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-389

0

52

Helio Castroneves

0

-389

0

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published |Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

