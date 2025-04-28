NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Talladega
Austin Cindric scored his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Cindric racked up 47 points on his path to victory, which allowed him to vault to 15th in the regular-season standings.
RESULTS: Jack Link's 500 at Talladega
NEWS: Ryan Preece (2nd), Joey Logano (5th) Disqualified at Talladega
By virtue of a third-place finish, William Byron held onto his NASCAR Cup Series point lead following the race at Talladega. Byron's point lead stands at 31 markers over Kyle Larson, who finished second at Talladega.
Here are the complete NASCAR Cup Series championship standings after the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the 10th race of the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
24
William Byron
389
--
8
2
5
Kyle Larson
358
-31
15
3
11
Denny Hamlin
337
-52
12
4
9
Chase Elliott
317
-72
0
5
20
Christopher Bell
307
-82
16
6
45
Tyler Reddick
303
-86
0
7
23
Bubba Wallace
296
-93
2
8
12
Ryan Blaney
276
-113
2
9
48
Alex Bowman
274
-115
0
10
1
Ross Chastain
246
-143
0
11
22
Joey Logano
246
-143
2
12
19
Chase Briscoe
235
-154
0
13
17
Chris Buescher
230
-159
0
14
2
Austin Cindric
219
-170
6
15
16
AJ Allmendinger
216
-173
0
16
8
Kyle Busch
210
-179
0
17
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
209
-180
0
18
60
Ryan Preece
202
-187
1
19
71
Michael McDowell
201
-188
0
20
77
Carson Hocevar
195
-194
0
21
21
Josh Berry
193
-196
6
22
54
Ty Gibbs
191
-198
0
23
38
Zane Smith
183
-206
0
24
3
Austin Dillon
182
-207
0
25
99
Daniel Suarez
179
-210
0
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
178
-211
0
27
7
Justin Haley
178
-211
0
28
34
Todd Gilliland
176
-213
0
29
10
Ty Dillon
161
-228
0
30
43
Erik Jones
158
-231
0
31
4
Noah Gragson
155
-234
0
32
6
Brad Keselowski
133
-256
0
33
35
Riley Herbst #
118
-271
0
34
41
Cole Custer
109
-280
0
35
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
106
-283
0
36
51
Cody Ware
54
-335
0
37
Jimmie Johnson
34
-355
0
38
Corey LaJoie
24
-365
0
39
44
JJ Yeley *
9
-380
0
40
Katherine Legge
7
-382
0
41
Casey Mears
2
-387
0
42
Burt Myers
1
-388
0
43
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-388
0
44
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-389
0
45
78
BJ McLeod * (i)
0
-389
0
46
62
Anthony Alfredo * (i)
0
-389
0
47
Austin Hill (i)
0
-389
0
48
Jesse Love (i)
0
-389
0
49
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-389
0
50
Josh Bilicki (i)
0
-389
0
51
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-389
0
52
Helio Castroneves
0
-389
0
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points