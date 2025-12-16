Chase Elliott's Prime Video Paint Scheme and 3-Race Schedule Revealed

Prime Video, which debuted a three-race primary sponsorship with Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team last year, will officially return with another three-race schedule aboard the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion's race car during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

On Tuesday, Hendrick Motorsports revealed the three-race schedule for Elliott's Prime Video sponsorship, and the race team even pulled back the curtain on the new look for the No. 9 Prime Video Chevrolet.

In 2026, Elliott will carry a much darker Prime Video look than last year's blue and white Prime Video paint scheme. This time around, the base color of the scheme will be black. On the sides of the car is a jagged design featuring the iconic Prime Video blue, as well as accents featuring the yellow and red colors from NASCAR's logo. Of course, 2025 marked the first year of a seven-year agreement for Prime Video to broadcast five NASCAR Cup Series races per season.

Elliott will carry the refreshed Prime Video paint scheme for the first time during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26. Prime Video will return to the No. 9 Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 3, and again at the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 17.

Last year, Elliott notched two victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, marking the first time since 2022 that Elliott had amassed a multi-win season. While he ultimately ended up eighth in the final championship standings, Elliott looked like he was starting to turn back into the championship contender that many had become to expect from 2018 to 2022.

In addition to his NASCAR Cup Series title in 2020, Elliott has amassed 21 wins, 115 top-five finishes, and 190 top-10s through 358 career starts in NASCAR's premier series. Aside from 2023, a year where Elliott missed seven races (six due to injury and one due to a suspension), the Dawsonville, GA, native has made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in every season of his career.

Elliott will look to hit the ground running in 2026 in the season-opening Daytona 500, but the driver will also do everything in his power to take the Prime Video colors to victory lane for the first time in the upcoming season.

