Chris Rice Promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Kaulig Racing
Chris Rice, who has been a prominent figure in the organizational framework of Kaulig Racing since the team’s inception in 2016, has been promoted from Team President to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the team confirmed on Thursday.
When Kaulig Racing first broke onto the scene in the second-tier NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016, Rice served in a dual role, working as crew chief of the No. 11 Chevrolet and as the General Manager of the organization. Two seasons later, Rice was named Team President, and shortly thereafter, stepped down from crew chiefing duties.
“Chris Rice is the real deal,” said Matt Kaulig, Founder and Team Owner of Kaulig Racing. “From his early days on pit road to President and now CEO of Kaulig Racing, his journey reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion that define this sport. Chris was with me from the very beginning, helping build Kaulig Racing from the ground up, and his leadership has been instrumental in shaping the culture and success of our team. I’m proud to call him a partner, a leader, and a friend.”
Spending its time primarily in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kaulig Racing has become a powerhouse over the last decade, winning 27 events in the second-tier series with several drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series regulars AJ Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, Justin Haley, Kyle Larson, and Shane Van Gisbergen, among others.
While serving as Team President, Rice has made a couple of substantial moves on behalf of Kaulig Racing, including overseeing the team's move into the NASCAR Cup Series part-time in 2020, before going full-time in 2022. At NASCAR's top-level, Kaulig has been to Victory Lane twice, on road courses, with AJ Allmendinger at the helm.
The second, and most recent, substantial move that Rice has oversaw as Team President is the team's move into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2026 -- serving as the driving force for a manufacturer agreement with RAM, which will allow the team to field five full-time entries and position themselves well for future integration.
“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and for Matt’s trust in me,” said Rice. “From day one, our goal has been to create something special here at Kaulig Racing, not just wins on the track, but a culture where people love to come to work every day. With our partnership with RAM and the opportunity to continue grow in 2026, the future has never been brighter for Kaulig Racing.”
Throughout his career, the list of teams that Rice has partnered with is long and notable, including Bill Davis Racing, RAB Racing, Jay Robinson Racing, ML Motorsports, and NTS Motorsports. From 2011 to 2015, Rice also served as Competition Director of RAB Racing.
As CEO of Kaulig Racing, Rice will continue overseeing all aspects of Kaulig Racing's competition and business operations, driving the organization forward as it builds upon its established success in NASCAR's National Series.