Kaulig Racing
Kaulig Racing Team Information
Car No.
Driver(s)
Manufacturer
13
AJ Allmendinger (PT)
Chevrolet
16
AJ Allmendinger
Chevrolet
31
Daniel Hemric
Chevrolet
Kaulig Racing, a multi-faceted organization owned by successful businessman Matt Kaulig, is one of the newest teams on the NASCAR Cup Series grid, making its first-ever start in the 2020 Daytona 500.
Despite the organization's relative newness in the NASCAR Cup Series, some major milestones have already been surpassed in the team's short tenure, which includes a pair of road course victories with AJ Allmendinger.
After a one-off start in 2020, Kaulig Racing expanded its part-time schedule for the next season, bringing in Kaz Grala, AJ Allmendinger, and Justin Haley to run the entry in select races. That season (2021), Allmendinger scored the team's first win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The organization made a move to full-time competition in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2022 season, purchasing a pair of charters from Spire Motorsports to field two entries, one of which would feature Justin Haley as the driver.
In 2023, AJ Allmendinger moved from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing, returning full-time to the series for the first time in several years. The season also included the debut of the No. 13, a third entry that ran select races with Chandler Smith and Jonathan Davenport.
With neither Haley nor Allmendinger returning to the team's NASCAR Cup Series program in 2024, Daniel Hemric was tapped to drive the No. 31 Chevrolet full-time. The team's No. 16 returned to being a multi-driver entry, featuring Allmendinger, Shane Van Gisbergen, Derek Kraus, Ty Dillon, and Josh Williams.