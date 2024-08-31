XFINITY: Christian Eckes Tapped to Drive Kaulig's No. 16 in 2025
Christian Eckes is one of the dominant forces in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this year, so it makes sense that a promotion is in line for the 23-year-old driver from Middletown, New York.
In a press conference Saturday at Darlington Raceway, Kaulig Racing confirmed the addition of Eckes to it's 2025 Xfinity Series driver lineup, where he'll pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro full-time. Chris Rice, Kaulig Racing Team President, confirmed Saturday the deal was a multi-year agreement.
Eckes is an eight-time winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, seven of which have come since joining McAnally-Hilgemann Racing to drive the organization's flagship entry at the beginning of the 2023 season.
“I’m extremely thankful and grateful for Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and everyone involved for the opportunity to be a part of Kaulig Racing,” said Christian Eckes. “What they have been able to do as a company in just a few short years has been incredible. I’m looking forward to adding to that success in 2025 and beyond.”
The February 15 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway will mark the NASCAR Xfinity Series debut for Eckes, in addition to the driver's debut working with Kaulig Racing.
For the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign, Eckes will work alongside previously announced Kaulig Racing drivers Josh Williams (No. 11) and Daniel Dye (No. 10), who were both confirmed in an announcement last week at Daytona.
“Matt Kaulig and I have invested a lot of time thinking and planning for what the future of Kaulig Racing looks like,” said team president, Chris Rice. “We’re continuing to improve our Xfinity program, and we are making decisions to help us do that. Christian [Eckes] has proven himself in the Truck Series and we’re excited to have him take the next step in his career and be a part of our program beginning in 2025.”
“Christian [Eckes] is one of the brightest young stars in our sport,” said team owner, Matt Kaulig. “He has shown over the last two years that he is ready to take the next step and we’re looking forward to seeing him grow into the future of Kaulig Racing.”
With just six races remaining in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, Eckes remains among the favorites to capture the championship at Phoenix in November, with a stat line that includes three wins, and just one finish outside the top-10.
As Eckes looks to capture his first championship in NASCAR's National Series, and the first for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Kaulig Racing will be chasing the Xfinity Series championship with drivers AJ Allmendinger and Shane Van Gisbergen.