Cody Ware Leaning on Joey Hand, Ford Sim to Bolster ROVAL Effort
The primary focus of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL is destined to be the dozen drivers fighting for a spot in the semi-final round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, but Cody Ware is hoping to take his turn in the limelight, too.
Ware is approaching the final races of his third 'full-time' campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series, and although the Charlotte ROVAL has hosted seven events at the purpose-built road course on the grounds of Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Greensboro, North Carolina-native has only run the event once.
Since that race, four years ago, not only has the entire NASCAR Cup Series platform changed (moving from the sixth-generation to the NextGen car), but the layout of the Charlotte ROVAL has changed, as well, with a hairpin added at the entrance to the first corner of the oval racetrack.
“The Roval is kind of a hybrid street course and road course. The infield is very street course-esque, especially going through turns one, two, and three. There’s very little room for error – a lot of walls you can hit, both in the infield and around the oval. There’s definitely the potential for carnage, not unlike the Chicago Street Course," Ware said. "Restarts are also kind of violent at the Roval. It seems like there’s never really a smooth, clean restart there. You’re definitely up on your toes more so than normal. There really aren’t any places where you can run off and try to avoid something on a restart, other than maybe the bus stop. You have to be super heads-up, almost anticipating the ‘big one,’ kind of like you would at a superspeedway.”
In preparation for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 (3:00 PM on USA Network), Ware has been spending lots of time in the Ford Racing simulator, while also working with former Ford GT driver and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Joey Hand, who made his NASCAR Cup Series debut on this very racetrack in 2021 as Ware's teammate.
“Our sim session on Thursday will be more valuable than our track time on Saturday for practice and qualifying,” said Ware, driver of the No. 51 Parts Plus Ford Mustang Dark Horse. “Saturday will be about putting into practice what I learned in the sim. I want to replicate the run plan Joey gave me for the ROVAL and hit all my marks when we’re there on the track. That’s a lot to learn going into this race weekend, and Joey’s insights will be super important as I learn how the current Cup car responds to the ROVAL.”
While Hand doesn't have a ton of experience in NASCAR's National Series -- with nine starts between the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series -- the Sacramento, California-native does have experience in the NextGen, finishing top-five in the 2024 Chicago Street Course event for RFK Racing.
“Cody is always eager to learn and comes into the sim prepared and ready to go,” Hand said. “Even with a road-course background, he’s very open to any insights that will help improve his lap times. He’s diligent in his approach and really maximizes his time in the sim. When you’re investing your time in another driver’s development, that kind of effort and dedication is very rewarding to see.”
With his background in road racing, some tips and tricks courtesy of Joey Hand, and an increased focus on this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400, Ware and the No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team could be on for a solid result.
However, should things get crazy… say, with the use of wet weather tires, then Ware could find himself in contention for his first top-10 finish of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, and the third top-10 of his career.
The 29-year-old’s experience with running the Charlotte ROVAL isn’t immense, but Ware does have some exposure to running the old course in the rain, scoring a seventh-place finish for Rick Ware Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program in 2020.
“I do like the Roval, and I wouldn’t mind another rainy race,” Waresaid. “I’ve had success there in the rain. My road-racing background kicks in in those kinds of environments. I look forward to any race at the Roval, but always welcome some adversity in the weather.”
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL will take place on Sunday, October 5 at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network, Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.