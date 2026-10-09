Cole Custer Returns as Driver of HFT's No. 41 in Cup Series in 2027

There had been a lot of speculation following the recently announced departures of Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed from Haas Factory Team's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series program that Cole Custer could drop down from the Cup Series to fill one of those seats for the 2027 season. All of that speculation came to an end on Friday.

Haas Factory Team officially announced that Custer, 28, will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, reprising his role as the driver of the No. 41 Chevrolet for another season.

The team, which entered into a technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports this season, is excited to continue building upon its foundation in the Cup Series with Custer, a driver, who secured a NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series championship in 2023.

"We are excited to have Cole Custer back in the 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet for 2027," team owner Gene Haas said. "Cole is a championship-caliber driver who brings the consistency we need on a weekly basis and we are proud to continue to support him in the NASCAR Cup Series."

In 184 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, Custer has one victory, which came in a thrilling finish at Kentucky Speedway in 2020. Custer also has four top-five finishes, 16 top-10s and a pole on his record.

Additionally, the native of Ladera Ranch, CA, is a 15-time race winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and a two-time race winner in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competition.

While Custer could have likely contended for another championship in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series next season, the team feels Custer's talents are best suited for continuing to improve the overall performance of the upstart organization's NASCAR Cup Series program.

Can Custer and Haas Factory Team take a step forward next season? That remains to be seen. But it'll be a story to follow throughout the 2027 campaign.