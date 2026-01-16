Cole Custer Returns to SSGLR for Five O'Reilly Races in 2026

2023 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Cole Custer is returning to the second-tier series for a part-time campaign in 2026, teaming up with Bobby Dotter and SS-GreenLight Racing.

Custer will run a five-race schedule in the second-tier division for the coming season, piloting the No. 0 Chevrolet. The NASCAR Cup Series regular will be sharing the ride with both Garrett Smithley (the anchor driver for the entry) and Alex Labbe, who will run the road courses. Josh Bilicki will drive the team's other full-time entry, the No. 07, in 2026.

🏆 SS-Greenlight Racing is Honored to welcome back @ColeCuster for 5 races driving the #0 Chevrolet in 2026! pic.twitter.com/ua2jbUF0mf — SS GreenLight Racing (@SSGLR0708) January 16, 2026

SS-GreenLight Racing did not confirm which races Custer would be running as part of its Friday announcement.

"Having Cole back in our car is an honor, we've been lucky to share success and we hope to have more this season," said Bobby Dotter, owner of SS-GreenLight Racing. "We are stepping up our program this year with lease motors and new personnel and Cole will be a big part of that effort."

Custer is a 15-time race-winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, having spent several years in the second-tier division with Stewart-Haas Racing (now Haas Factory Team). The Ladera Ranch, California-native is also a NASCAR Cup Series winner -- taking a victory at Kentucky Speedway in 2020, which catapulted him to the series' Rookie of the Year title.

The 27-year-old driver isn't new to working with Dotter and the SS-GreenLight Racing team, though. In 2022, Custer partnered with the organization to run a five-race schedule in the No. 07, where he captured the organization's first (and to date, only) victory at Auto Club Speedway. Also in those five races, Custer earned four top-five starts for the organization and three finishes inside the top-10.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to return to the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and compete with SS-GreenLight Racing and Chevrolet," said Cole Custer. "I'm really looking forward to working with Bobby [Dotter] and the entire team over these five races. Our goal is to have strong runs every time we unload and put ourselves in position to race for wins and get to Victory Lane."

SS-GreenLight Racing was founded in 2001 by former NASCAR driver Bobby Dotter. The organization has spent more than two decades competing across NASCAR's National Series and has earned a reputation as being a hardworking independent team.

The 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14 at 5:30 PM ET on The CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

