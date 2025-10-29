Concussion-Like Symptoms Keep Sawalich Sidelined for Xfinity Finale
William Sawalich will not compete in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, as the 19-year-old driver continues dealing with concussion-like symptoms from a major wreck at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this month.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t get medically cleared to compete this weekend in Phoenix,” Sawalich said. “As a driver, you want to be behind the wheel for your team, but I understand the importance of being fully ready before returning. As I continue to work toward getting back to 100%, I want to express my sincere appreciation to Dr. Collins and his UPMC staff. I also want to thank Jeff Meendering, the No. 18 team and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing for their unwavering support this season. We will be prepared and ready to go when the season begins in Daytona this February.”
The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-native is currently in his rookie campaign in NASCAR's second-tier division, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Although the season has featured its fair share of struggles, Sawalich has managed to collect three top-five finishes (including a pair of runner-up results at Portland and Gateway) and nine top-10 finishes.
Now, with this late-season injury rearing its ugly head after a tough accident at Talladega Superspeedway, Sawalich will not get back behind the wheel of his No. 18 Toyota GR Supra until the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series kicks off its 2026 season at Daytona International Speedway in February.
Justin Bonsignore, who collected his first top-10 finish in Xfinity Series competition while subbing for Sawalich last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, will return to the driver's seat of the No. 18 SoundGear Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Ironically, Bonsignore was previously scheduled to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in Saturday's Xfinity Series event, but once Aric Almirola locked the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra into the Owner's Championship 4, the organization elected to go forward with the NASCAR Cup Series veteran piloting the entry in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race will serve as the 10th career start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Bonsignore, and his ninth of the season. In nine starts, the accomplished Whelen Modified Tour Driver has a pair of top-15s at Martinsville and Iowa.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will take place on Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 PM ET on The CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).