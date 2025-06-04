Connor Zilisch Adds Two NASCAR Cup Races to Schedule With Trackhouse
Connor Zilisch, an 18-year-old racing phenom, will attempt two additional NASCAR Cup Series starts this season, Trackhouse Racing revealed on Wednesday. Zilisch will slide behind the wheel of the No. 87 Trackhouse Red Bull Chevrolet in the June 28th event at EchoPark Speedway and the August 10th race at Watkins Glen International.
Zilisch, who has expressed an interest in becoming the youngest race winner in NASCAR Cup Series history, is thrilled to get the chance to gain more experience at the NASCAR Cup Series level, while he continues to chase a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with JR Motorsports.
“It’s awesome to have the opportunity to race two more times in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Zilisch in a team release. “Nothing beats experience in this sport, especially at the Cup level. Thanks to everyone at Red Bull and Trackhouse for this opportunity.”
Zilisch, a native of North Carolina, has two wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through the opening 17 races of his career. The driver has also recorded runner-up finishes in his last two starts in the series, and ranks fifth in the championship standings.
The Trackhouse Racing devlopment driver made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Circuit of the Americas in March. Zilisch started 14th in that event, dropped to the rear of the field after a lap one incident involving Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott, but rebounded to run inside of the top-15, when he was swept up in a race-ending crash on Lap 50.
Zilisch would return for his second career NASCAR Cup Series start in the series' longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a couple of weeks ago. In that race, Zilisch recorded a 23rd-place finish in that event, and gained a lot of valuable experience as he completed 398 of the 400 laps in the race.