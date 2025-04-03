Connor Zilisch to Make Second Cup Series Start in Coca-Cola 600
After a disappointing NASCAR Cup Series debut at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in March, Connor Zilisch is getting another opportunity to compete at NASCAR’s top-level, in one of the series’ most grueling races.
The 18-year-old driver will get back behind the wheel of the No. 87 Chevrolet, a fourth entry for Trackhouse Racing, in the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend. Red Bull, a personal sponsor of Zilisch, will once again serve as the primary sponsor of the entry.
“It’s awesome to have the opportunity to race in one of NASCAR’s coolest events,” Zilisch said. “The Charlotte 600 is one of the most prestigious races in NASCAR. It’s going to be a physical and mental challenge because that race is so tough. I’m very appreciative of Justin [Marks] and everyone at Red Bull for their support and turning this opportunity into a reality.”
Zilisch is a development driver for Trackhouse Racing but currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, where he drives the No. 88 Chevrolet for the championship-winning organization.
In the opening seven events of the 2025 campaign, Zilisch has already collected a victory in the second-tier series – winning at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in March – as well as two pole positions, the most recent of which came last weekend at Martinsville.
The day after collecting his first Xfinity Series win of the season, and the second of his short career, Zilisch was able to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series. Although the finish doesn’t reflect the effort, which saw the No. 87 marching through the field after a mid-race penalty, before getting caught up in a wreck with his teammate Daniel Suarez.
Prior to his debut race in March, Zilisch expressed the desire to be the youngest winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, a feat he would be able to accomplish should he drive to victory in the Coca-Cola 600, or win a race before August 26, 2025.
Zilisch has been tagged as one of NASCAR’s most talented up-and-coming drivers, already amassing an incredibly resume that includes a win in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen last season, a pair of poles in the NASCAR Truck Series, plus victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring, four ARCA Menards Series events, and a race in the zMAX CARS Tour.
Red Bull is the official energy drink of Trackhouse Racing, and in adding the Coca-Cola 600 to its partnership, has expanded its presence from six NASCAR Cup Series events to seven, between drivers Zilisch and Shane Van Gisbergen.
Van Gisbergen drove the Red Bull No. 88 at Las Vegas and will bring the paint scheme back for events at Sonoma, Iowa, Daytona, and Kansas.
The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25 at 6:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).