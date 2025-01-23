Red Bull Sponsoring SVG for Five Cup Races, Connor Zilisch Cup Debut at COTA
Trackhouse Racing dropped some major 2025 sponsorship news on Thursday as the organization has reached a partnership with Red Bull, which will serve as the Official Energy Drink of the team.
As part of the partnership, Red Bull will serve as the primary sponsor for Shane van Gisbergen and the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet and the brand will also sponsor 18-year-old phenom Connor Zilisch, who is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Circuit of the Americas on March 2.
Justin Marks, Trackhouse Racing founder and team owner, is excited to be the team to welcome the iconic energy drink brand back to NASCAR for the first time since it exited the sport following the 2011 season.
“It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR,” said Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks. “Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it’s an honor for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company.
“Red Bull and Trackhouse share a passion for racing, stories, and memorable experiences. This is a huge win for our sport and a moment that will resonate with the millions of NASCAR fans around the world. I’m thrilled for Connor, Shane, and every member of Trackhouse to partner with who I consider to be the greatest motorsport company in the world. We are more than honored to welcome Red Bull to the Trackhouse Racing family.”
As far as SVG, Red Bull will adorn his No. 88 machine at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 16), Sonoma Raceway (July 13), Iowa Speedway (August 3), Daytona International Speedway (August 23) and Kansas Speedway (September 28).
Van Gisbergen has been a partner with Red Bull as one of the brand's athletes since the 2016 season when the New Zealander was busy collecting wins and championships in the Australian Supercars Series. SVG secured three Supercars championships (2016, 2021, 2022) to go along with 78 wins, and 47 pole positions prior to moving to the world of NASCAR.
Heading into his official rookie campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series, van Gisbergen, who won on debut in the NASCAR Cup Series at the Chicago Street Race in 2023, would love to bring home a win for Red Bull in 2025.
“I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home,” said van Gisbergen. “I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor, and Trackhouse Racing.”
Zilisch admits he has been surprised at how much Red Bull has welcomed him with open arms since last season, and he is even more surprised and thankful that the company is supporting him in his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Circuit of the Americas this season.
“I was surprised when they presented me my Red Bull helmet and hat last summer and doubly surprised when they told me I would make my Cup debut in the No. 87 with a Red Bull paint scheme,” said Zilisch. “Red Bull is going to bring a lot more eyes to NASCAR and I think everyone will win when that happens.”
Zilisch, who is running a full-time schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season as the driver of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, picked up a win in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut last season at Watkins Glen International. Zilisch also recorded five ARCA Menards Series wins, four ARCA Menards Series East, and one ARCA Menards Series West wins a season ago.