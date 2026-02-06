COOFANDY Continues Partnership With Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing in 2026

Joe Gibbs Racing and COOFANDY, a fashion apparel brand, will continue their partnership into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The brand will once again pair with Christopher Bell, the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE, as a one-race primary sponsor.

According to an announcement from the race team, COOFANDY will serve as the primary sponsor for Bell at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, May 10. Last season, COOFANDY made its foray into NASCAR by sponsoring Bell's No. 20 Toyota at Martinsville Speedway in the Fall race.

COOFANDY enjoyed the benefits from the partnership in 2025 and are looking forward to further strengthening its brand within the NASCAR space this season.

"We are thrilled to continue moving forward alongside JGR and Christopher Bell," said Sidney Sun, Global Chief Marketing Officer of COOFANDY. "The NASCAR arena symbolizes passion and perseverance—each race is a journey filled with challenges and breakthroughs, which highly resonates with COOFANDY's brand spirit of 'Dress the Journey.' We are committed to providing people with apparel that combines quality and style for every stage of life's journey. Our initial partnership with the JGR No. 20 team and Christopher Bell in 2025 allowed us to witness the exciting collision of racing culture and brand philosophy, and we received an enthusiastic response from fans. In 2026, we look forward to joining hands with JGR and Christopher Bell to deliver more moments where speed and aesthetics converge, allowing everyone to feel the unique charm of 'Dress the Journey' through the races."

Likewise, Joe Gibbs Racing is appreciative of the pairing with COOFANDY, and credit the company with helping enhance the team's ability to connect with its passionate fanbase.

"COOFANDY has been an outstanding partner since joining us,” said JGR Chief Communications Eric Schaffer. “They have used a creative approach through their support of our 20 team to enhance the fan experience. We are delighted to have COOFANDY back this season and looking forward to creating more memorable moments at the track.”

Bell, 31, has become a perennial contender for the NASCAR Cup Series championship. The Oklahoma native has amassed 13 victories over a career that has spanned 216 races in the NASCAR Cup Series. Bell scored a career-high four wins during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign and ended the season with his fourth consecutive top-five finish in the championship standings.

Bell will look to nab his elusive first NASCAR Cup Series championship this season.

Recommended Articles