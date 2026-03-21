Corey Heim Shocks Chastain, Steals Truck Series Win At Darlington

Darlington, S.C. -- The fact that Corey Heim isn't racing full-time in any of NASCAR's National Series divisions in 2026 feels like a crime. On Friday night, at Darlington Raceway, Heim showed why you can never count him out as he made a thrilling last-lap pass on Ross Chastain, a full-time NASCAR Cup Series contender, for the race win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200.

Heim and the No. 5 TRICON Garage team were able to utilize a late-race pit call to give the driver slightly fresher scuffed tires, which gave him a speed advantage in the closing laps. In the end, the tire advantage, and Heim's never-say-die attitude paid off with yet another victory.

With the win, Heim claimed the $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge payday, which is made available to drivers, who are eligible to earn NASCAR Truck Series points in the three-race program.

Heim, 23, has now amassed 24 victories in the NASCAR Truck Series in 91 career starts.

Chastain, who has made a lot of unpredictable moves throughout his racing career, was admittedly surprised in the final turn when Heim worked his way past him.

Christian Eckes, who scored the Stage 1 win earlier in the race, would go on to record a third-place finish, while Kaden Honeycutt, who picked up his first career pole position earlier in the day, led a race-high 59 laps but picked up damage late and was unable to muster better than a fourth-place result. Honeycutt pocketed an additional 10 championship points with the Stage 2 win on Friday night.

Connor Mosack, who ran an under-the-radar race, came home with a solid fifth-place finish behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

Christopher Bell, Grant Enfinger, Gio Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, and William Sawalich rounded out the top-10 finishers in the race.

Carson Hocevar, another full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, looked like he had a great chance of winning Friday night's race; however, in the closing laps, Hocevar had an issue that caused his car to bottom out. After a few laps of trying to hold the lead with his ill-handling truck, Hocevar finally went spinning, which sent the race into overtime.

Hocevar would finish disappointed with a 22nd-place finish.

*This story will be updated with post-race quotes and additional information.

Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Results

1. 5-Corey Heim

2. 45-Ross Chastain

3. 91-Christian Eckes (S1)

4. 11-Kaden Honeycutt (S2)

5. 7-Connor Mosack

6. 62-Christopher Bell

7. 9-Grant Enfinger

8. 17-Gio Ruggiero

9. 19-Daniel Hemric

10. 1-William Sawalich

11. 10-A.J. Allmendinger

12. 34-Layne Riggs

13. 15-Tanner Gray

14. 56-Timmy Hill

15. 16-Justin Haley

16. 42-Conner Jones

17. 38-Chandler Smith

18. 33-Frankie Muniz

19. 26-Dawson Sutton

20. 12-Brenden Queen

21. 25-Corey LaJoie

22. 77-Carson Hocevar (x)

23. 98-Jake Garcia

24. 18-Tyler Ankrum

25. 52-Stewart Friesen

26. 90-Justin Carroll

27. 93-Caleb Costner

28. 13-Cole Butcher

29. 2-Clayton Green

30. 76-Spencer Boyd

31. 88-Ty Majeski

32. 44-Andres Perez de Lara

33. 81-Kris Wright

34. 14-Mini Tyrrell

35. 22-Josh Reaume

36. 99-Ben Rhodes

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(x) Xfinity Fastest Lap