Corey Heim Shocks Chastain, Steals Truck Series Win At Darlington
Darlington, S.C. -- The fact that Corey Heim isn't racing full-time in any of NASCAR's National Series divisions in 2026 feels like a crime. On Friday night, at Darlington Raceway, Heim showed why you can never count him out as he made a thrilling last-lap pass on Ross Chastain, a full-time NASCAR Cup Series contender, for the race win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200.
Heim and the No. 5 TRICON Garage team were able to utilize a late-race pit call to give the driver slightly fresher scuffed tires, which gave him a speed advantage in the closing laps. In the end, the tire advantage, and Heim's never-say-die attitude paid off with yet another victory.
With the win, Heim claimed the $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge payday, which is made available to drivers, who are eligible to earn NASCAR Truck Series points in the three-race program.
Heim, 23, has now amassed 24 victories in the NASCAR Truck Series in 91 career starts.
Chastain, who has made a lot of unpredictable moves throughout his racing career, was admittedly surprised in the final turn when Heim worked his way past him.
Christian Eckes, who scored the Stage 1 win earlier in the race, would go on to record a third-place finish, while Kaden Honeycutt, who picked up his first career pole position earlier in the day, led a race-high 59 laps but picked up damage late and was unable to muster better than a fourth-place result. Honeycutt pocketed an additional 10 championship points with the Stage 2 win on Friday night.
Connor Mosack, who ran an under-the-radar race, came home with a solid fifth-place finish behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.
Christopher Bell, Grant Enfinger, Gio Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, and William Sawalich rounded out the top-10 finishers in the race.
Carson Hocevar, another full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, looked like he had a great chance of winning Friday night's race; however, in the closing laps, Hocevar had an issue that caused his car to bottom out. After a few laps of trying to hold the lead with his ill-handling truck, Hocevar finally went spinning, which sent the race into overtime.
Hocevar would finish disappointed with a 22nd-place finish.
*This story will be updated with post-race quotes and additional information.
Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Results
1. 5-Corey Heim
2. 45-Ross Chastain
3. 91-Christian Eckes (S1)
4. 11-Kaden Honeycutt (S2)
5. 7-Connor Mosack
6. 62-Christopher Bell
7. 9-Grant Enfinger
8. 17-Gio Ruggiero
9. 19-Daniel Hemric
10. 1-William Sawalich
11. 10-A.J. Allmendinger
12. 34-Layne Riggs
13. 15-Tanner Gray
14. 56-Timmy Hill
15. 16-Justin Haley
16. 42-Conner Jones
17. 38-Chandler Smith
18. 33-Frankie Muniz
19. 26-Dawson Sutton
20. 12-Brenden Queen
21. 25-Corey LaJoie
22. 77-Carson Hocevar (x)
23. 98-Jake Garcia
24. 18-Tyler Ankrum
25. 52-Stewart Friesen
26. 90-Justin Carroll
27. 93-Caleb Costner
28. 13-Cole Butcher
29. 2-Clayton Green
30. 76-Spencer Boyd
31. 88-Ty Majeski
32. 44-Andres Perez de Lara
33. 81-Kris Wright
34. 14-Mini Tyrrell
35. 22-Josh Reaume
36. 99-Ben Rhodes
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(x) Xfinity Fastest Lap
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie