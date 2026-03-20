What Does Hocevar Think About His Comparisons to Earnhardt?

Darlington, S.C. -- Carson Hocevar is one of the most aggressive drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, and even though he has yet to score his first career victory, the 23-year-old Spire Motorsports driver has drawn comparisons to Dale Earnhardt, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has stated repeatedly that Hocevar in his current form reminds him of his legendary father during the early years of his NASCAR Cup Series career, where he was rough around the edges.

However, from there, the comparisons have spiraled out of control. It's gotten to the point where some see Hocevar as "the next Dale Earnhardt". As Hocevar heads into this weekend utilizing a No. 77 Chili's paint scheme honoring Earnhardt's 1981 Wrangler Jeans Machine, and a few weeks removed from using a black Chili's paint scheme that was dubbed "The Intimi-'Dente", it has done nothing to calm the comparisons between the young driver and Earnhardt.

On Friday afternoon, Hocevar addressed the comparisons in a media availability ahead of on-track activity for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Darlington Raceway.

Hocevar says that while he has run into a lot of drivers, which has led to a lot of the comparisons, he doesn't necessarily like being compared to a legend, and really doesn't understand how the comparisons have turned into him being "the next Earnhardt".

"I mean, I think I've hit enough people already. I don't know. I'm just driving how I want to drive. I don't really love the comparisons and what they've turned into," Hocevar explained. "It started by just not really apologizing after running into people basically and being really, really aggressive, to turning into the, 'I'm as good as him.' I don't know where that came from. Yeah, I just plan on driving. I'm just hoping that I'm fast enough or that we're good enough that we can actually be up front and be relevant. Especially with that scheme."

Hocevar continued, "But yeah, I'm just me. I've been saying that for a long time. I just like being me, it's a lot easier that way for my sake. You know, I don't like to have to be anyone that I'm not."

Hocevar also says that the choice of Earnhardt's 1981 Wrangler scheme was Chili's choice for his car this weekend. He initially says he pitched Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Budweiser paint scheme as he felt the colors fit the Chili's brand. However, Chili's, which has utilized a western marketing campaign with its NASCAR partnership, felt the Wrangler scheme would fit better with their initiatives.

"I wanted to do [a throwback scheme], but no, this was their idea," Hocevar explained. "Even before [NASCAR's Official] Throwback weekend went away. This was kind of, you know, corporate company, you know, the don't plan anything last second. They have to get everything approved and everything. I felt like this one made a lot of sense for them, just because they specifically bought this race with that in mind. It was important to them."

Hocevar notes the abolishment of NASCAR Throwback Weekend has actually put more emphasis on drivers and teams that chose to do a throwback, as it has become less prevalent in the field.

The Portage, MI, native has his sights set on performing well this weekend at Darlington Raceway, as he continues to battle for his first-career NASCAR Cup Series race win, and five races into the campaign, he finds himself above the cutline for the Chase for the Cup.

A good run on Sunday, which is expected to be a wild and chaotic event due to an increase in horsepower, a decrease in downforce, and a soft tire, would go a long way toward Hocevar keeping his Chase hopes trending in the right direction.

While Darlington Raceway was difficult for Hocevar through his opening four NASCAR Cup Series starts, the driver finally put together a full race around the 1.366-mile speedway in South Carolina with a ninth-place result in last year's Southern 500.

He'll look to add another top-10 to that total on Sunday, and if everything falls his way, perhaps he can collect his first career Cup Series win.

The NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway is set for Sunday, March 22, and will be televised on FS1 with coverage set to begin at 3:00 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.