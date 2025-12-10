Daniel Hemric Returning to No. 19; NAPA Expands Relationship for 2026

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric is set to embark on a second full-time campaign with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the organization confirmed on Wednesday.

Hemric will continue to pilot the team's flagship No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the duration of the upcoming campaign in the NASCAR Truck Series. NAPA Auto Care, a long-time partner of team co-owner Bill McAnally, has expanded its relationship to have a major presence on Hemric's vehicle.

In fact, the iconic auto parts brand has expanded its relationship with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign and will adorn both the No. 19 (driven by Hemric) and the No. 91 (driven by Christian Eckes) in a combined 25 events.

Kevin Bellicourt, a veteran crew chief in the NASCAR Truck Series and the shot-caller for Hemric since the back-half of 2025, will return as crew chief of the No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado RST in 2026.

“I’m incredibly appreciative of the opportunity to come back and drive this No. 19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet again,” Hemric said. “We have a lot to build on after winning a race last year, but we didn’t make as big of a run as we wanted to in the playoffs. Working with Kevin [Bellicourt] for a second year will give us the consistency to keep developing and hopefully get to victory lane more often. Having the support from NAPA Auto Care, the store owners, and all their suppliers is incredible, especially going on 36-straight years. We want to do all we can to reward them with running up front and win races.”

Both Hemric and Eckes will have NAPA Auto Care on their Chevrolet Silverado RST entries throughout the season, but in flipped color schemes, with Hemric's No. 19 being primarily white, and the No. 91 being primarily blue. Additionally, some of NAPA's supplier partners will take turns on McAnally-Hilgemann Racing entries in 2026.

"As part of our long-standing and productive partnership with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, we are excited to support Daniel and Christian as they embark on another successful season as members of the NAPA Racing family,” said Katherine Wooten, NAPA Director of Partnerships.

Gates Hydraulics, a long-time partner of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, will be displayed on the rear-bumper of both the No. 19 and No. 91 throughout the entire NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign.

Adaptive One Calipers (Terrepower) will be on-board Eckes' No. 91 Chevrolet Silverado RST in three undetermined NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events in 2026, extending a partnership that has lasted more than a decade. Old World Industires' NAPA Nighvision will also appear on the entry of Eckes throughout the season.

Finally, NGK Spark Plugs, a long-time support of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (a partnership lasting nearly three decades), will have its first primary paint scheme with the organization at Michigan International Speedway on June 6, with Daniel Hemric and the No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado.

“We celebrated 35 years with NAPA last year and that was a tremendous milestone,” team owner Bill McAnally stated. “But to have NAPA Auto Care and suppliers support two of our trucks is amazing. We’ve had so many relationships for multiple decades, especially Gates Hydraulics, that continue to fuel our program. Terrepower, Old World Industries, and NGK have been so committed over the years to help us win races and championships, so this is an incredible step for our operation. Our drivers and teams make an impact within the NAPA system, and we hope we can celebrate more wins and a championship with the store owners and customers next November.”

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13 at 7:30 PM on FOX Sports 1.

