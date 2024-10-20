Daniel Suárez (Engine) to Move to Rear of Field at Las Vegas
Daniel Suárez, who initially qualified in the 23rd starting spot for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will have to drop to the rear of the field prior to the green flag of the race.
According to a post from Suárez on his personal X account, his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team had to perform unapproved adjustments to their Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 after an issue was discovered with an engine component following Saturday's practice and qualifying sessions at the 1.5-mile speedway.
"Excited to have @tootsiesnet on board with us again this weekend! Unfortunately our team found an issue with a component of our engine that will send us to the rear for tomorrow's race," Suárez noted in the social media post.
For those who play fantasy racing games, which factor in position differentials from the start to finish of a race in a driver's point totals, Suárez will officially be credited with the 23rd starting spot despite dropping to the rear.
While it's unfortunate the driver will have to begin Sunday's 400-mile event from the back of the pack, the fact that his team caught the issue with his engine before the race gives Suárez a chance to rebound from the mechanical gremlins.
The driver, who was eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs last weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, says he feels good about his chances to go from last to first on Sunday afternoon.
"With [dropping to the rear] being said I got a good feeling in practice so we'll be ready to pass some cars and make our way up front [fistbump]," Suárez explained in the post on X.
Christopher Bell will lead the field to green in Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who is one of eight drivers still vying for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship, picked up his third pole of the 2024 season and third career pole at LVMS on Saturday afternoon.
Bell will be joined on the front row by fellow Playoff contender Tyler Reddick, who drives the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing.
The NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set for Sunday, October 20. The race will be televised by NBC (streamable on the NBC Sports App) beginning at 2:30 PM ET. The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.