Darius Rucker Confirms Co-Ownership Of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Darius Rucker, a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, revealed on Wednesday that he is part of the ownership group of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, a team that fields two full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series. Rucker revealed the information in an interview on the Dan Patrick Show.

Rucker, who was wearing a LEGACY MOTOR CLUB hat in the interview, told Patrick that he was good friends with Jimmie Johnson, and that prior to the interview, he had cleared it with Johnson that he was able to reveal some exciting news.

"We can announce now that I'm one of the investors and one of the owners of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB," Rucker said. "So, you know, I own NASCAR teams now, Dan. Look at me."

Rucker continued, "It's cool. You know how much I love motorsports. You know how much I've loved NASCAR for years, so this is pretty cool for me."

The LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team fields the No. 42 Toyota, which is driven by John Hunter Nemechek, a second-generation NASCAR Cup Series driver, and the No. 43 Toyota, which is driven by Erik Jones, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series race-winning driver.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB also fields a third entry part-time, the No. 84 Toyota, which is driven by Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Johnson competed in the season-opening Daytona 500, and will compete in select races this season.

Rucker is the latest celebrity to join the ownership ranks in the NASCAR Cup Series in recent years.

In 2021, Michael Jordan, an NBA legend, co-founded the 23XI Racing team alongside Denny Hamlin. While the team enjoyed success out of the gate with its founding driver Bubba Wallace, the team has reached new heights through the opening six races of the 2026 season.

Jordan's 23XI Racing team has won four of the opening six races of the season, all with Tyler Reddick, the driver of the team's No. 45 Toyota. Reddick won the opening three races of the season, including the season-opening Daytona 500, to achieve a feat that no driver had ever accomplished in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Reddick won this past weekend at Darlington Raceway to push his season win total to four. While Rddick is the series points leader after six races, his teammate, Wallace, isn't far behind, as he ranks third in the championship standings after Darlington.

Other celebrity owners in recent years include another award-winning music artist, Pitbull, who was co-owner of the Trackhouse Racing team from 2021 until just before the start of the 2025 season. Additionally, Brad Daugherty, another NBA legend, is co-owner of the Hyak Motorsports team, which fields the No. 47 Chevrolet for driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Daugherty has been involved in the sport as a co-owner since the 1990s.