Tyler Reddick Makes History With Third Consecutive Win to Start Season

History has officially been made. Tyler Reddick, who started from the pole position in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on a two-race winning streak, was seeking an unprecedented third consecutive win to start the 2026 season.

After a sluggish start to the day, where Reddick dropped to eighth in the opening laps, the 23XI Racing driver was good when it mattered most, and after out-dueling Shane van Gisbergen on the final restart of the race, Reddick scored his third consecutive win to start the season. Since the inception of the NASCAR Cup Series in 1949, this achievement had never been accomplished.

Michael Jordan, the co-owner of Reddick's 23XI Racing team was overcome with excitement after Reddick took the checkered flag.

"It's time for change. Time for change," Jordan said in an interview on FOX after Reddick scored the win. "And the guys feel the same thing. And Tyler came in with the most pressure. I guess everybody expected him -- or he had a chance to do three in a row, and that's the hardest one to win, you know? He kept to his strategy, and man, the guys put together a great car, man. And I think [crew chief] Bill [Scott] did an unbelievable job in calling the race, and Tyler did a good job."

While Reddick had a slight scare for a few laps in the form of van Gisbergen, Jordan never doubted his hotshoe driver.

"He beat some good competition. I mean, when you see SVG coming back there, you get a little nervous, but I think he had them covered pretty much the whole day," Jordan explained.

Will Reddick ever lose again? Certainly, he will, as winning is always temporary in NASCAR, but for now, it looks like Reddick and his No. 45 team can do no wrong.

Van Gisbergen held on to a second-place finish in Sunday's race, albeit, 3.944 seconds behind Reddick at the finish line. Christopher Bell, the defending winner of this event, finished third.

Ty Gibbs and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-five finishers on the day.

*This story will be updated to include quotes, and addition information*