Dave Elenz, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Part Ways; Sweeping Crew Chief Changes Made
Fresh off the organization's first top-five finish of the NASCAR Cup Series campaign, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Dave Elenz, crew chief on the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE, have parted ways.
The organization made the official announcement in a statement Tuesday from Cal Wells III, CEO of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, which reads: “LEGACY M.C. and Dave Elenz have parted ways, and the organization would like to thank Dave for his stewardship of the No. 43 over the past three seasons."
Elenz has a single NASCAR Cup Series victory as a crew chief, which came with Erik Jones and the No. 43 team (then branded as Petty GMS Motorsports) at Darlington in 2022. The long-time Xfinity Series crew chief has 15 victories and guided William Byron and Tyler Reddick to series titles in back-to-back years.
As part of an ongoing competition realignment, Ben Beshore, who spent the opening 31 events of the NASCAR Cup Series season working with John Hunter Nemechek on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE, will serve as the new crew chief for Erik Jones and the No. 43 team.
Brian Campe, who joined LEGACY MOTOR CLUB this past weekend as the organization's Technical Director, will serve as the interim crew chief for John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE beginning with Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL..
Campe has four races of experience as a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series, which came last season with William Byron, when Rudy Fugle was sidelined because of a penalty from NASCAR.
It's been a difficult season all around for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, with the organization collecting its first top-five last Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. Between the No. 42, No. 43, and No. 84, the organization has only finished inside the top-10 on five occasions.
Erik Jones sits 30th in NASCAR Cup Series point standings exiting Talladega, while John Hunter Nemechek is the lowest of the full-time drivers, in 34th. Jimmie Johnson has yet to finish better than 28th since returning to the series at the beginning of last season.