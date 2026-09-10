Day Signs Long-Term Deal With Hendrick, Will Run Cup Part-Time in 2027

Corey Day has proven how talented he is behind the wheel of a stock car this season, as he's in the midst of a battle for the championship in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in his first full-time season. While Day's future already looked bright, it became even brighter on Thursday afternoon.

Hendrick Motorsports announced that it has reached terms on a long-term contract extension with the 20-year-old driver. As part of the deal, Day will return to the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2027. Additionally, Day will get his feet wet in the NASCAR Cup Series in a part-time schedule next season.

Day, who has been soaking up everything in NASCAR like a sponge, knows he has a lot more to learn, and he's excited to be doing it with Hendrick Motorsports.

“When I joined Hendrick Motorsports, I knew I had a lot to learn. And I still do,” Day said. “But the people here have really embraced me and invested a lot of time in helping me grow, both as a driver and a person. Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick give us all the resources we could possibly need. I’m so grateful to them, Jeff Gordon, Jeff Andrews, and the 500 teammates who put so much into our success. I’m focused on winning a championship together this year and bringing many more trophies home to Hendrick Motorsports in the future.”

No details on Day's part-time NASCAR Cup Series effort were revealed in the announcement on Thursday. Hendrick Motorsports says those details will come at a later date. But Thursday's announcement reiterated Hendrick Motorsports' commitment to its young developmental driver, who was a standout in the dirt track world before getting a chance to try out stock cars on pavement.

Day's ability to adapt quickly, and his poise under pressure are just some of the traits that helped lead to a long-term extension with the most successful team in NASCAR Cup Series history.

“What Corey has accomplished in such a short time is remarkable,” said Rick Hendrick, owner ofHendrick Motorsports. “He came to us with generational talent but almost no experience racing on pavement. The fact that he’s already competing for a championship at this level is extraordinary, and he’s just beginning to scratch the surface. We love Corey’s character and how he fits our organization, and we’re proud to have him with us for many years to come.”

Day showed off his ability to adapt quickly as he snagged his first career NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series win at Talladega Superspeedway, of all places, on April 25. Day followed that up with another win at Dover Motor Speedway on May 16.

While he's been good, Day is just scratching the surface of what he can do in NASCAR.

“There’s no substitute for seat time, which makes Corey’s progress even more impressive,” said Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. “We see growth every weekend when he gets in the car. He puts in the work and isn’t afraid to ask questions and apply what he learns. The Cup races next year will give him another opportunity to gain valuable experience and challenge himself at the highest level. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

In the opening race of the nine-race NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase for the championship, Day finished 2nd at Darlington Raceway. By virtue of that finish, the driver of the No. 17 Chevrolet sits fifth in the championship standings with just eight races remaining in the season.