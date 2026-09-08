Denny Hamlin Calls Spire Motorsports An Unserious Organization

Carson Hocevar turned Brad Keselowski on Lap 107 of last Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, an incident that Keselowski vowed Hocevar would pay for. On Monday, Denny Hamlin was asked to weigh in on Hocevar's latest run-in on his Actions Detrimental Podcast. However, Hamlin refused to give Hocevar the attention that he feels Hocevar seeks with his on-track skirmishes.

"You're not going to get anything more from me because I'm not going to give him what he wants," Hamlin explained. "I'm not going to give him the clip that he wants. Period."

However, Hamlin did decide to give his honest opinion about Spire Motorsports, the team that Hocevar drives for, which Joe Gibbs Racing is currently locked in a legal battle with over a dispute about the hiring of JGR's former competition director Chris Gabehart, and whether Gabehart took proprietary data on his way out from his former team to use with his new team.

Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota said, "So, you want me to talk about Spire? I'll talk about Spire."

The 64-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner didn't hold back, not one bit, in his assessment of Spire Motorsports as a company.

"There's no adults in the room, clearly, in that building," Hamlin explained. "No adults. That's my opinion."

Hamlin then fired off one last parting shot before moving onto other topics on the show.

"Because how can you honestly think that that's what is best for your company if you're running a serious organization? I think they're unserious," Hamlin concluded.

Whether Hamlin feels Spire Motorsports is serious or not, the team has taken a major step forward this season. Whether that step forward was achieved legally remains to be seen, but the fact of the matter is that Spire Motorsports has two cars inside the Chase for the NASCAR Cup Series championship and very much looks like a team on the rise.

That level of competitiveness shouldn't be slept on at all.

That being said, Hocevar has certainly made more than his fair share of enemies, and the latest run-in will likely end any hope the driver has of hoisting a championship in 2026, as Keselowski, one of the grizzled veterans of the sport, has an opportunity to be the guy to show Hocevar that the old guard isn't going to sit by and let the 23-year-old driver plow through them at will.