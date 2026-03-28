Denny Hamlin Rockets To Martinsville Pole Over William Byron

Martinsville, V.A. -- Denny Hamlin will begin Sunday's Cook Out 400 from a familiar spot, the front of the field at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin, a six-time race winner at Martinsville, will begin his quest for a seventh win at the paperclip from the pole position.

In Saturday's qualifying session, Hamlin was able to crank out a lightning-quick 19.275-second lap time (98.241 mph), which allowed him to top the other 36 cars that took a lap around the 0.526-mile short track. Hamlin says the pole-winning speed didn't shock him based off of how his car was in practice earlier in the afternoon.

"I knew it was possible, simply from where my car was in practice," Hamlin explained. "And anytime that I've got fast lap speed at practice here at Martinsville that's in the top-12, I think you're close enough there, qualifying trim doesn't change your car that much, so you've got enough speed to where if you nail it, and you do a good job as a driver, you've got a chance at the pole."

Hamlin continued, "But truthfully, I approached the lap to get into the top-eight. That was the goal."

Hamlin's lap time was enough to best William Byron, the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, by a margin of 0.056 seconds for the pole. This marks the 49th pole position of Hamlin's illustrious NASCAR Cup Series career, and it pulls him to within one of 50 career poles.

The driver is now 10th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series poles list, and sits just two behind "The Rocketman" Ryan Newman for ninth. Hamlin is proud that at the age of 45, he's still collecting pole positions, as he feels that's something that diminishes over time.

"It's pretty awesome. I mean, you know, really, age, the hardest part is still having the fast time," Hamlin said in his post-qualifying press conference. "You know what I mean? It's one thing to be able to kind of manage races and understand and use your experience to your advantage. But usually, the first thing that goes is your all-out speed, and we're still knocking out poles, which is really good."

Josh Berry, who cut his teeth on regional short tracks and bullrings similar to Martinsville, will start Sunday's race from the third position after he turned an excellent qualifying lap with his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Ty Gibbs will start fourth as he continues the quest for his first career NASCAR Cup Series win. Sunday's race will mark the 130th of Gibbs' NASCAR Cup Series career, and he comes into Martinsville with momentum on his side. Gibbs has four consecutive top-10 finishes, including three top-fives, over his last four starts.

And Shane van Gisbergen continues to show he isn't a one-trick pony, as the road racing ace continued to get it done on ovals in qualifying. Van Gisbergen, who is inside the Chase cutline after six races, will start the Cook Out 400 from the fifth position.

Austin Cindric, Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-10 fastest drivers in Saturday's qualifying session.

The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, March 29, and will be televised on FS1 with coverage set to kick off at 3:30 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.

Official Cook Out 400 Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Lap time Speed 1 11 Denny Hamlin 19.275 98.241 2 24 William Byron 19.331 97.957 3 21 Josh Berry 19.334 97.941 4 54 Ty Gibbs 19.338 97.921 5 97 Shane van Gisbergen 19.339 97.916 6 2 Austin Cindric 19.351 97.855 7 77 Carson Hocevar 19.363 97.795 8 45 Tyler Reddick 19.376 97.729 9 22 Joey Logano 19.389 97.664 10 9 Chase Elliott 19.392 97.649 11 20 Christopher Bell 19.398 97.618 12 12 Ryan Blaney 19.429 97.463 13 5 Kyle Larson 19.432 97.448 14 38 Zane Smith 19.444 97.387 15 23 Bubba Wallace 19.445 97.382 16 17 Chris Buescher 19.446 97.377 17 60 Ryan Preece 19.453 97.342 18 1 Ross Chastain 19.457 97.322 19 43 Erik Jones 19.486 97.177 20 71 Michael McDowell 19.495 97.133 21 48 Justin Allgaier (i) 19.503 97.093 22 7 Daniel Suarez 19.508 97.068 23 6 Brad Keselowski 19.518 97.018 24 41 Cole Custer 19.530 96.959 25 88 Connor Zilisch # 19.536 96.929 26 35 Riley Herbst 19.561 96.805 27 19 Chase Briscoe 19.562 96.800 28 16 AJ Allmendinger 19.578 96.721 29 34 Todd Gilliland 19.588 96.671 30 3 Austin Dillon 19.625 96.489 31 4 Noah Gragson 19.650 96.366 32 42 John Hunter Nemechek 19.664 96.298 33 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 19.676 96.239 34 8 Kyle Busch 19.705 96.097 35 51 Cody Ware 19.719 96.029 36 10 Ty Dillon 19.760 95.830 37 33* Austin Hill (i) 19.921 95.055

* "Open" entry

# Rookie of the Year contender

(i) Driver ineligible to score series points