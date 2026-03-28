Denny Hamlin Rockets To Martinsville Pole Over William Byron
Martinsville, V.A. -- Denny Hamlin will begin Sunday's Cook Out 400 from a familiar spot, the front of the field at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin, a six-time race winner at Martinsville, will begin his quest for a seventh win at the paperclip from the pole position.
In Saturday's qualifying session, Hamlin was able to crank out a lightning-quick 19.275-second lap time (98.241 mph), which allowed him to top the other 36 cars that took a lap around the 0.526-mile short track. Hamlin says the pole-winning speed didn't shock him based off of how his car was in practice earlier in the afternoon.
"I knew it was possible, simply from where my car was in practice," Hamlin explained. "And anytime that I've got fast lap speed at practice here at Martinsville that's in the top-12, I think you're close enough there, qualifying trim doesn't change your car that much, so you've got enough speed to where if you nail it, and you do a good job as a driver, you've got a chance at the pole."
Hamlin continued, "But truthfully, I approached the lap to get into the top-eight. That was the goal."
Hamlin's lap time was enough to best William Byron, the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, by a margin of 0.056 seconds for the pole. This marks the 49th pole position of Hamlin's illustrious NASCAR Cup Series career, and it pulls him to within one of 50 career poles.
The driver is now 10th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series poles list, and sits just two behind "The Rocketman" Ryan Newman for ninth. Hamlin is proud that at the age of 45, he's still collecting pole positions, as he feels that's something that diminishes over time.
"It's pretty awesome. I mean, you know, really, age, the hardest part is still having the fast time," Hamlin said in his post-qualifying press conference. "You know what I mean? It's one thing to be able to kind of manage races and understand and use your experience to your advantage. But usually, the first thing that goes is your all-out speed, and we're still knocking out poles, which is really good."
Josh Berry, who cut his teeth on regional short tracks and bullrings similar to Martinsville, will start Sunday's race from the third position after he turned an excellent qualifying lap with his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
Ty Gibbs will start fourth as he continues the quest for his first career NASCAR Cup Series win. Sunday's race will mark the 130th of Gibbs' NASCAR Cup Series career, and he comes into Martinsville with momentum on his side. Gibbs has four consecutive top-10 finishes, including three top-fives, over his last four starts.
And Shane van Gisbergen continues to show he isn't a one-trick pony, as the road racing ace continued to get it done on ovals in qualifying. Van Gisbergen, who is inside the Chase cutline after six races, will start the Cook Out 400 from the fifth position.
Austin Cindric, Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-10 fastest drivers in Saturday's qualifying session.
The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, March 29, and will be televised on FS1 with coverage set to kick off at 3:30 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.
Official Cook Out 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
11
Denny Hamlin
19.275
98.241
2
24
William Byron
19.331
97.957
3
21
Josh Berry
19.334
97.941
4
54
Ty Gibbs
19.338
97.921
5
97
Shane van Gisbergen
19.339
97.916
6
2
Austin Cindric
19.351
97.855
7
77
Carson Hocevar
19.363
97.795
8
45
Tyler Reddick
19.376
97.729
9
22
Joey Logano
19.389
97.664
10
9
Chase Elliott
19.392
97.649
11
20
Christopher Bell
19.398
97.618
12
12
Ryan Blaney
19.429
97.463
13
5
Kyle Larson
19.432
97.448
14
38
Zane Smith
19.444
97.387
15
23
Bubba Wallace
19.445
97.382
16
17
Chris Buescher
19.446
97.377
17
60
Ryan Preece
19.453
97.342
18
1
Ross Chastain
19.457
97.322
19
43
Erik Jones
19.486
97.177
20
71
Michael McDowell
19.495
97.133
21
48
Justin Allgaier (i)
19.503
97.093
22
7
Daniel Suarez
19.508
97.068
23
6
Brad Keselowski
19.518
97.018
24
41
Cole Custer
19.530
96.959
25
88
Connor Zilisch #
19.536
96.929
26
35
Riley Herbst
19.561
96.805
27
19
Chase Briscoe
19.562
96.800
28
16
AJ Allmendinger
19.578
96.721
29
34
Todd Gilliland
19.588
96.671
30
3
Austin Dillon
19.625
96.489
31
4
Noah Gragson
19.650
96.366
32
42
John Hunter Nemechek
19.664
96.298
33
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19.676
96.239
34
8
Kyle Busch
19.705
96.097
35
51
Cody Ware
19.719
96.029
36
10
Ty Dillon
19.760
95.830
37
33*
Austin Hill (i)
19.921
95.055
* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie