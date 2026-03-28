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Denny Hamlin Rockets To Martinsville Pole Over William Byron

Denny Hamlin took his 49th career pole position and will lead the field to green in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville.
Toby Christie|
Denny Hamlin qualifies for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Denny Hamlin qualifies for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. | Buddy Ghi | Racing America On SI

Martinsville, V.A. -- Denny Hamlin will begin Sunday's Cook Out 400 from a familiar spot, the front of the field at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin, a six-time race winner at Martinsville, will begin his quest for a seventh win at the paperclip from the pole position.

In Saturday's qualifying session, Hamlin was able to crank out a lightning-quick 19.275-second lap time (98.241 mph), which allowed him to top the other 36 cars that took a lap around the 0.526-mile short track. Hamlin says the pole-winning speed didn't shock him based off of how his car was in practice earlier in the afternoon.

"I knew it was possible, simply from where my car was in practice," Hamlin explained. "And anytime that I've got fast lap speed at practice here at Martinsville that's in the top-12, I think you're close enough there, qualifying trim doesn't change your car that much, so you've got enough speed to where if you nail it, and you do a good job as a driver, you've got a chance at the pole."

Hamlin continued, "But truthfully, I approached the lap to get into the top-eight. That was the goal."

Hamlin's lap time was enough to best William Byron, the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, by a margin of 0.056 seconds for the pole. This marks the 49th pole position of Hamlin's illustrious NASCAR Cup Series career, and it pulls him to within one of 50 career poles.

The driver is now 10th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series poles list, and sits just two behind "The Rocketman" Ryan Newman for ninth. Hamlin is proud that at the age of 45, he's still collecting pole positions, as he feels that's something that diminishes over time.

"It's pretty awesome. I mean, you know, really, age, the hardest part is still having the fast time," Hamlin said in his post-qualifying press conference. "You know what I mean? It's one thing to be able to kind of manage races and understand and use your experience to your advantage. But usually, the first thing that goes is your all-out speed, and we're still knocking out poles, which is really good."

Josh Berry, who cut his teeth on regional short tracks and bullrings similar to Martinsville, will start Sunday's race from the third position after he turned an excellent qualifying lap with his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Ty Gibbs will start fourth as he continues the quest for his first career NASCAR Cup Series win. Sunday's race will mark the 130th of Gibbs' NASCAR Cup Series career, and he comes into Martinsville with momentum on his side. Gibbs has four consecutive top-10 finishes, including three top-fives, over his last four starts.

And Shane van Gisbergen continues to show he isn't a one-trick pony, as the road racing ace continued to get it done on ovals in qualifying. Van Gisbergen, who is inside the Chase cutline after six races, will start the Cook Out 400 from the fifth position.

Austin Cindric, Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-10 fastest drivers in Saturday's qualifying session.

The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, March 29, and will be televised on FS1 with coverage set to kick off at 3:30 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.

Official Cook Out 400 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

11

Denny Hamlin

19.275

98.241

2

24

William Byron

19.331

97.957

3

21

Josh Berry

19.334

97.941

4

54

Ty Gibbs

19.338

97.921

5

97

Shane van Gisbergen

19.339

97.916

6

2

Austin Cindric

19.351

97.855

7

77

Carson Hocevar

19.363

97.795

8

45

Tyler Reddick

19.376

97.729

9

22

Joey Logano

19.389

97.664

10

9

Chase Elliott

19.392

97.649

11

20

Christopher Bell

19.398

97.618

12

12

Ryan Blaney

19.429

97.463

13

5

Kyle Larson

19.432

97.448

14

38

Zane Smith

19.444

97.387

15

23

Bubba Wallace

19.445

97.382

16

17

Chris Buescher

19.446

97.377

17

60

Ryan Preece

19.453

97.342

18

1

Ross Chastain

19.457

97.322

19

43

Erik Jones

19.486

97.177

20

71

Michael McDowell

19.495

97.133

21

48

Justin Allgaier (i)

19.503

97.093

22

7

Daniel Suarez

19.508

97.068

23

6

Brad Keselowski

19.518

97.018

24

41

Cole Custer

19.530

96.959

25

88

Connor Zilisch #

19.536

96.929

26

35

Riley Herbst

19.561

96.805

27

19

Chase Briscoe

19.562

96.800

28

16

AJ Allmendinger

19.578

96.721

29

34

Todd Gilliland

19.588

96.671

30

3

Austin Dillon

19.625

96.489

31

4

Noah Gragson

19.650

96.366

32

42

John Hunter Nemechek

19.664

96.298

33

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19.676

96.239

34

8

Kyle Busch

19.705

96.097

35

51

Cody Ware

19.719

96.029

36

10

Ty Dillon

19.760

95.830

37

33*

Austin Hill (i)

19.921

95.055

* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points

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Published | Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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