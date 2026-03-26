How Many Races Can Tyler Reddick Realistically Win In 2026?

Six races into the NASCAR Cup Series season, Tyler Reddick has already collected four trophies, and along the way, he has taken claim to one of the most dominant starts to a season in NASCAR Cup Series history.

With his win last Sunday in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Reddick became just the third driver to ever win four of the opening six races of a season, joining NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt (1987) and Bill Elliott (1992).

Naturally, in the era of parity in the NASCAR Cup Series, it has people wondering how many races Reddick can win this season. And it's a great question.

Earnhardt would go on to win 11 races during the 29-race 1987 campaign, on his way to his third series championship, while Elliott would see his win total stall at just five on the season in 1992, a year where he would finish second in the championship fight to Alan Kulwicki in one of the tightest points battles in the history of the full-season point format.

Now, we're standing at a fork in the road. Will Reddick's 2026 campaign more closely mirror Earnhardt's 1987 season, or Elliott's 1992 campaign?

While it feels strange to say, at this juncture in the season, my gut tells me that Reddick will end up closer to Elliott's five-race win total than Earnhardt's 11 wins, as I expect Reddick to win six races.

The reason I feel that way is that while Reddick has dominated the NASCAR Cup Series with four wins through the opening six races, aside from Circuit of the Americas, he hasn't been the dominant driver in those races.

In all, Reddick has led 189 laps so far this season, which is 13.14% of the laps contested so far in 2026. This isn't a low-water mark by any means, but among the other two seasons where drivers won four of the opening six races, it definitely trails behind in the key metric of dominance.

Elliott led 33.67% of the laps through the opening six races in 1992, while Earnhardt led 60.54% of the laps over the first six races of 1987.

In addition to not leading the amount of laps as the other two, Reddick has skirted through in some interesting situations through his four wins this year.

Reddick led just one lap in the season-opening Daytona 500, as he benefitted from a solid push from his teammate Riley Herbst in the final turn of the race, and a subsequent big crash, which wiped out the remainder of the top-five drivers coming to the finish line, to win that race.

A week later, Reddick suffered damage, which ripped the right front fender off his car, in a late-race crash at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Still, he managed to be in the front of the field, and as his teammate Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar got together and faded from the picture, Reddick had everything fall his way in the closing laps to score the victory.

Then came last weekend's race at Darlington Raceway, where he had the best car in the field, but had to overcome an alternator issue, brake problems, and a late-race incident with Chris Buescher to win. He was able to battle back from all adversity to score the win, but at what point will it be too much to overcome?

And in this ebb and flow world of the NASCAR Cup Series, the competition doesn't stay behind you for very long. Through the opening six races of the season, Hendrick Motorsports has been shut out of victory lane. That is something that will certainly not continue to happen as the season progresses.

We're also seeing RFK Racing showing race-winning speed early in the season, and we'd expect Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, and Chase Briscoe to all start winning races sooner rather than later.

Logano has averaged roughly 2.6 wins per season over the last 14 seasons, as has Bell, and Briscoe erupted for three wins last season in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing. I feel like none of those drivers will end the year with goose-eggs in the win column.

Then you factor in drivers, who already have one win, but should be expected to nab more this season, and both of the drivers that scored wins between Reddick's three straight wins to start the season and Darlington last week, are certainly capable of more.

Blaney has averaged more than three wins per season over his last three seasons, and Hamlin put up one of his best seasons all-time last year with six wins. They're not done winning after one win.

Then, there is Shane van Gisbergen, who is expected to sweep the remaining road course races on the schedule this season.

When you start factoring in the law of averages for all of the drivers and teams who are expected to win this season, the numbers start to favor fewer and fewer opportunities for Reddick to continue his dominant grasp on the series throughout the duration of the 36-race schedule.

That being said, Reddick has shown incredible versatility when it comes to the types of tracks that he can win at. Reddick has proven he can win at superspeedways, intermediates, and road courses. The only real weakness in Reddick's game right now is short tracks.

In fact, after his win at Darlington last week, Reddick joked that if he could win this weekend at Martinsville, that the world would end.

That being said, if Reddick can walk away from this weekend's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway with a win, his march to a 10-plus win season will look much more realistic. If not, he'll still likely march toward an excellent year, but let's pump the brakes on the expectations for this to be one of the all-time great seasons in NASCAR history, for now.