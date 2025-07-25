Denny Hamlin Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with Joe Gibbs Racing
Denny Hamlin has inked a multi-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), which will see him remain as the driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series for the forseeable future.
Hamlin, who ranks 11th on the all-time wins list in the NASCAR Cup Series with 58 victories, has been to Victory Lane on four occasions in 2025 (Martinsville, Darlington, Michigan, and Dover) and currently sits fourth-place in regular-season point standings.
The Chesterfield, Virginia-native is the longest tenured driver in the history of the Joe Gibbs Racing organization, having made all 706 of his starts in the NASCAR Cup Series while driving the No. 11 entry that he's helped make famous.
“Joe and everyone at JGR are family to me and have done so much for me over the last 20 years,” said Hamlin. “We’ve had a solid start to this season, and we have been able to welcome some great new partners this year, so there are a lot of exciting things happening with our team, not only now, but also into the future.”
Hamlin has been an integral part in attracting some brand-new sponsorship to Joe Gibbs Racing this season, including major brands like Progressive Insurance and King's Hawaiian. The 44-year-old driver continues to fire on all cylinders and is still searching for that first NASCAR Cup Series championship.
No doubt a future member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Hamlin's resume is pretty incredible, and includes three wins in the DAYTONA 500 (2016, 2019, 2020), three wins in the Southern 500 (2010, 2017, 2021), and one victory in the Coca-Cola 600 (2022). Hamlin will look to complete the crown jewel sweep this weekend with a victory in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Hamlin has made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs a record 18 different times, and has advanced to the Championship 4 on four occasions, in 2014, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
“I really appreciate Denny and everything he has meant to our organization,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “It is just really special when you think about everything we’ve experienced over the past 20 years, from that first moment when J.D. (Gibbs) recognized his talent at a test session, until now. It is remarkable in any sport to compete at the level Denny has for this long and we are thrilled he has been able to spend his entire career with us.”
In addition to his role with Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin is also the host of the hit Dirty Mo Media podcast "Actions Detrimental" and is also a NASCAR Cup Series team owner, partnering with Michael Jordan to field three full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries under the 23XI Racing banner.
Hamlin will tackle this weekend's Brickyard 400 looking to extend his advantage in the wins column this season, while also trying to make significant gains on the regular-season championship fight.