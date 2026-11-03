Dodge Officially Rejoining NASCAR Cup Series In 2027

For years, there has been rumors of expansion to a fourth manufacturer in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2027, those rumors will finally come to fruition, as Dodge will officially head back to NASCAR's top division next season with Kaulig Racing.

This follows the return of the Ram Trucks brand in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series earlier this season.

While the timeline and cutoff to decide whether to join the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027 was heavily extended to allow Dodge to make the move, and concessions have been made as far as engines that the team will utilize next season, Dodge was able to make the seemingly impossible possible for next year.

"Everyone said it was impossible to get back in one year. We said, 'Watch this,'" said Tim Kuniskis, head of American Brands for Stellantis, in a statement. "Sure, we could spend three years planning, testing, and perfecting ... or we could do all three in real time, on the track. It's going to be exponentially harder this way. But slow has never been part of Dodge DNA. LFG."

Dodge has a pretty illustrious history in the NASCAR Cup Series, as the manufacturer scored its first victory in the 1953 season and, through the Dodge and Plymouth brands, helped power Richard Petty's incredible run to seven NASCAR Cup Series championships and served as the manufacturer for the majority of Petty's victories.

In its last season on record in the NASCAR Cup Series, 2012, Dodge scored the championship with Brad Keselowski driving the No. 2 Team Penske Dodge. Now, Dodge will look to build its NASCAR Cup Series program from the ground up once again.

According to Dodge, and Kaulig Racing, the team will officially reveal its 2027 driver lineup this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Dodge will then take its new NASCAR Cup Series race car to the 59th annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway. The new Cup Series race car will be unveiled in the Dodge Sno-Brawl, an event where celebrity drivers will take the track in a head-to-head challenge in equally prepared Dodge Charger late model stock cars.

While not included in the official press release, according to sources, Dodge is expected to run engines from ECR Engines next season, as it secures future plans to create its own powerplant for the Cup Series car in the future.

The Athletic was the first to report the partnership between the Dodge program and ECR Engines.