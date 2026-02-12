Don't Expect A Full-Blown NASCAR Comeback For Tony Stewart

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- No, Tony Stewart is not mounting a NASCAR comeback. For those thinking that was the reasoning behind the 54-year-old living legend's decision to compete in Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway, Stewart reiterated in a media availability on Thursday that the start behind the wheel of the No. 25 Kaulig Racing Ram truck will be a one-off.

When asked about the gaps in his schedule, due to NHRA's less stringent schedule, Stewart shut down the line of questioning before the question of additional starts could be broached.

"I have a wife and a son, that also like those gaps as well, and would prefer that I not keep booking those gaps open," Stewart said. "I'm getting ahead of you. I'm not planning anything else."

Stewart was then asked point-blank if Friday night's NASCAR Truck Series start will be a one-and-done, he didn't mince words.

"Yes, that's what we said in the press deal," Stewart said.

Stewart continued, "Have you not known me long enough that when I tell you something, you can write it down in the book, and underline it and in capital letters, that is what it is going to be."

As the Godwin Kelly Deadline Room in the Daytona International Speedway Media Center went silent, Stewart then remembered that he also previously proclaimed his NASCAR driving career was over, and is now back running the NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona.

"I said that, I said I was never coming back to NASCAR, but here I am 10 years later. Take my comment out of the equation. I need to stop listening to myself sometimes. I'm learning to not trust me too," Stewart quipped.

That being said, nothing is ever impossible, but Stewart is emphatic that additional NASCAR starts for him going forward would be highly improbable. And certainly should not be expected.

But it's an interesting question, as Stewart, who is one of the most prolific drivers in Daytona International Speedway history, has never won the Daytona 500. Many have wondered if he would ever consider making a return to the Great American Race, especially with the prospect of the Open Exemption Provisional, which would guarantee him a spot in the race.

While Stewart left the tiniest crack in the door when speaking about additional NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts, he completely slammed the door shut, and boarded the door up in regard to a potential return to contest the Daytona 500.

"We could lead every lap tomorrow night, and I will not be back here for the Daytona 500," Stewart stated emphatically. "I'm pretty good after all these years of saying never. Yeah, you will not see me here for the Daytona 500."

As for his long-standing feud with NASCAR's brass, Stewart says he has not encountered NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell, and says he doesn't really care about O'Donnell.

"I'm going to do my deal. If I run into Steve O'Donnell, he'll have to deal with that part," Stewart said. "But I'm going to do me, and I don't really care what he does this week."

At the end of the day, Stewart says what fueled his return to the NASCAR Truck Series for a one-off race was to support Ram Trucks, Dodge, and Stellantis, which are long-time partners of his, and he is looking to help give the brand and Kaulig Racing a good kick-off weekend to start Ram's return to NASCAR.

"Literally, this is Ram's coming-out party. What better way to support Ram and Dodge and Stellantis than to do it at the biggest showcase of the year at the first race of the year at Daytona," Stewart explained. "Want this to be good for Ram, want it to be good for Kaulig. I mean, the Kaulig group has done an amazing job."

Stewart says as he drove his motorhome down to Daytona with a friend, he told his friend, "I have a feeling no matter what happens in this race, whether we get wrecked on Lap 1, or if we win the race, its just going to be a fun week."

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion says that is his mindset and goal heading into Friday night's race.

Stewart and the other drivers on the entry list for Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway will get their first crack at on-track action in practice at 4 PM ET on Thursday (televised on FS1).

Qualifying for the race will take place at 3 PM ET on Friday, February 13, and the race will cap off Friday's on-track activity at Daytona International Speedway at 7:30 PM ET. FS1 will also provide television coverage of the NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session and the race on Friday.

