Tony Stewart Returns to NASCAR; Will Drive Ram Truck at Daytona

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart is back in NASCAR. 'Smoke' as he's affectionately known, will be dusting off his racing helmet and firesuit to compete in the season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13.

Stewart, 54, will pilot the No. 25 Ram Trucks entry for Kaulig Racing in the event, which will make him the first driver to compete in Ram's Free Agent program.

When they announced their return to NASCAR, after a 13-year hiatus, Ram Trucks vowed to shake up the etsablishment with its return. With the acquisition of Stewart as the manufacturer's first "free agent" driver, I think it's safe to say, they've done just that.

“We’re not just returning to the track; we’re rewriting the playbook. Bringing Tony in as the first Free Agent will generate a crazy amount of excitement, which is exactly why we created the program—allowing fans to watch an all-time favorite driver get back into the seat, but this time, it’s a Ram truck,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, NA Marketing and Retail Strategy at Stellantis. “This is about honoring a legacy. Tony represents grit, determination, and the spirit of racing—pure adrenaline for the fans.”

The race team made the initial announcement in the form of a video shared to social media on Tuesday morning, captioned with "Welcome to the Smoke Show."

The legendary driver, who has collected 11 points-paying victories at Daytona International Speedway between the NASCAR Cup and O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, looks to do something he's never done before in his illustrious career.

“I’ve raced just about everything with four wheels at Daytona, but never a truck. So when a seat in the new Ram was offered up for their first race back in NASCAR, I didn’t hesitate,” said Stewart in a press release. “Ram’s Free Agent program is another great way for me to stay sharp and have a little fun.”

For Matt Kaulig, Kaulig Racing's team owner who has always vowed to go trophy hunting, having Stewart behind the wheel of one of his race vehicles is a dream come true.

"Having Tony Stewart in one of our Ram trucks is the kind of thing you dream about,” said Kaulig, Founder and Owner of Kaulig Racing. “He’s a legend—his name alone brings energy to the sport. We couldn’t be more fired up to have him in our camp as we roll into Daytona for our first race. This is going to be a ride worth watching."

Stewart will join the five-truck lineup for Kaulig Racing at Daytona International Speedway, which will also consist of Brenden "Butterbean" Queen, Daniel Dye, Justin Haley, and the winner of the "Race for the Seat" reality TV show, which will provide a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ride to the winner of the competition.

Stewart, a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver, has not competed in a NASCAR National Series event since the 2016 season, his final season of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series. Stewart, who has two wins in six career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts, has not made a start in the truck series since the 2005 season; however, Stewart has remained active behind the wheel since leaving NASCAR.

A native of Indiana, Stewart is widely regarded as one of the most versatile racers of all-time. In addition to his 49 career NASCAR Cup Series wins, and three championships, 11 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series wins, and two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins, Stewart was a champion of the NTT IndyCar Series in 1997 prior to making the move to stock cars.

Stewart has also collected numerous big-time dirt racing wins over the years, including in the Chili Bowl Nationals, which are currently underway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Stewart was also the 2025 NHRA Top Fuel Regular-Season Champion, driving for Tony Stewart Racing in place of his wife, Leah Pruett, who had paused her racing career to start a family.

