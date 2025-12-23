Dr. Patrick Staropoli Lands Full-Time O'Reilly Seat with Big Machine

Dr. Patrick Staropoli, a board-certified medical and surgical retina specialist, is set to compete full-time in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, driving for Big Machine Racing.

The race-winning organization, which multi-award-winning record executive Scott Borchetta owns, will field the No. 48 SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan injection) Chevrolet throughout the entire 33-race NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign.

“From the moment I buckled into a pure stock at Hialeah Speedway in 2003, my life’s goal has been to compete at the top levels of this sport. The path has taken many unexpected turns, but after working every day for 23 years in pursuit of this dream, I now have the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to Scott Borchetta, Patrick Donahue, and Chevrolet. I am ready to do whatever it takes to put this SYFOVRE Chevy up front and raise awareness for Geographic Atrophy secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration by combining my passion for motorsports and medicine.”

A third-generation driver from Plantation, Florida, Staropoli first rose to prominence more than a decade ago after winning the 2013 PEAK Stock Car Dream Challenge, which made him a Michael Waltrip Racing development driver, beating out top-tier talent like future NASCAR Cup Series race-winner Chase Briscoe.

The Harvard University graduate went on to earn a seat in the ARCA Menards Series West with Bill McAnally Racing, where he went to Victory Lane at Irwindale Speedway in 2014.

After his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in 2016 with SS-GreenLight Racing, Staropoli fell off the map of the NASCAR world, only to return nearly a decade later with slates in the ARCA Menards Series (Venturini Motorsports), NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (Cook Racing Technologies), and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (Sam Hunt Racing).

“We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Patrick Staropoli to the #48 Big Machine Racing team for the 2026 season,” said Patrick Donahue, Crew Chief and Team Manager. “He brings a rare blend of professionalism, focus, and drive that will continue to strengthen our organization. This partnership reflects our commitment to surrounding the team with individuals who share our values and vision for building long-term success.”

The hiring of Staropoli comes less than a month after the decision by the organization to remove Nick Sanchez, who won the team's second-ever event last Summer at EchoPark Speedway, from the seat of the No. 48 Chevrolet for 2026.

The 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign will begin on Saturday, February 14 at 5:30 PM ET, with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway being broadcast on The CW, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

