Racing America Logo

Every 2025 NASCAR Cup Darlington Throwback Scheme Unveiled (So Far)

Joseph Srigley, Toby Christie

Peter Casey-Imagn Images
  1. #2 Austin Cindric - Dale Earnhardt 1980 Throwback
  2. #4 Noah Gragson - Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 1996 Throwback
  3. #5 Kyle Larson – Terry Labonte 2003 Throwback
  4. #9 Chase Elliott – Ken Schrader 1994 Throwback
  5. #10 Ty Dillon – Patty Moise 1989 Throwback
  6. #11 Denny Hamlin – Carl Edwards 2000s Throwback
  7. #12 Ryan Blaney – Dave Blaney 2006 Throwback
  8. #20 Christopher Bell – Rick Ferkel Throwback
  9. #21 Josh Berry – Jim Clark 1965 Throwback
  10. #22 Joey Logano – Cale Yarborough 1976 Throwback
  11. #24 William Byron – Jeff Gordon 2015 Throwback
  12. #34 Todd Gilliland - Ray Fox Throwback
  13. #41 Cole Custer – Jimmy Spencer 20002 Throwback
  14. #42 John Hunter Nemechek – Joe Nemechek 1998 Throwback
  15. #43 Erik Jones – John Andretti 1998 Throwback
  16. #48 Alex Bowman – Jimmie Johnson 2012 Throwback
  17. #51 Cody Ware – Ward Burton 1999 Throwback

#2 Austin Cindric - Dale Earnhardt 1980 Throwback

Austin Cindric Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Darlington Throwback Wekeend
Austin Cindric's No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Darlington. / Photo Credit: Team Penske

Austin Cindric and Team Penske will pay homage to seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, with a blue and yellow paint scheme reminiscent of the No. 2 that Earnhardt ran for Rod Osterlund during the 1979 and 1980 NASCAR Winston Cup Series campaigns.

#4 Noah Gragson - Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 1996 Throwback

Noah Gragson NASCAR Cup Series Darlington Throwback Weekend Dale Earnhardt Jr
Noah Gragson's No. 4 Beef-A-Roo Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Darlington. / Photo Credit: Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson and Front Row Motorsports will be paying tribute to Dale Earnhardt, Jr. at Darlington Raceway this weekend, running a paint scheme resembling Earnhardt’s first start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 1996, driving the No. 31 Mon ‘N’ Pop’s Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt, Inc.

Earnhardt started seventh and finished 14th in his first career start in the second-tier series at Myrtle Beach.

#5 Kyle Larson – Terry Labonte 2003 Throwback

Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Throwback Wekeend NASCAR Cup Series
Kyle Larson's No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet / Photo: Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports will honor the legacy of the No. 5 in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Darlington, throwing it back to Terry Labonte and the Kellogg’s / Frosted Flakes Chevrolet that the NASCAR Winston Cup Series champion drove in 2003.

The paint scheme will specifically honor the 2003 Southern 500, the last NASCAR Cup Series victory for Terry Labonte. The 2003 campaign marked the 17th time that the Corpus Christi, Texas-native finished top-10 in final point standings.

#9 Chase Elliott – Ken Schrader 1994 Throwback

Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Ken Schrader NASCAR Cup Series Darlington Throwback Weekend
Chase Elliott's No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet / Photo: Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott will pilot a paint scheme, which is inspired by Ken Schrader's 1994 No. 25 Kodiak Chevrolet in this weekend's Goodyear 400. While it's not an exact replica, if you squint really hard, you can see where they were going with it.

Schrader captured his career-best ranking in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings in 1994 as he finished the season fourth in the championship standings. Schrader, a four-time race winner, didn't win any races that season, but he was ultra-consistent as he racked up nine top-five finishes and 18 top-10s.

#10 Ty Dillon – Patty Moise 1989 Throwback

Ty Dillon Patty Moise throwback paint scheme Darlington 2025
Ty Dillon's No. 10 Beaver Street Fisheries Chevrolet / Kaulig Racing

Ty Dillon will throw it back to the 1989 season as he pays tribute to Patty Moise with the Beaver Street Fisheries paint scheme that the female trailblazer sat on the pole in the ARCA Series event at Daytona International Speedway.

Moise led 33 laps from the pole, but suffered a flat tire two laps short of the finish, and came home 19th. Moise would go on to compete in 133 NASCAR Xfinity Series races and five NASCAR Cup Series races.

#11 Denny Hamlin – Carl Edwards 2000s Throwback

Denny Hamlin Carl edwards NASCAR Cup Series Darlington Throwabcks NASCAR
Denny Hamlin's No 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry XSE / Photo: Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team, who are coming off of a win in last weekend's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville, will throw it back to NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards this weekend in Darlington.

Hamlin will pilot the red, black, and white paint scheme that Edwards piloted when he was sponsored by Office Depot during his tenure at RFK Racing.

#12 Ryan Blaney – Dave Blaney 2006 Throwback

Ryan Blaney Dave Blaney throwback 2025 Darlington
Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Menards / Dutch Boy Ford Mustang Dark Horse. / Team Penske

Ryan Blaney will utilize a similar paint scheme that his father Dave Blaney scored a NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2006. The car has the same number font that was used by the Braun Racing team in those days, the only difference is that the younger Blaney's car features Dutch Boy blue instead of the Hass Avocados from Mexico green that was used by Dave Blaney.

#20 Christopher Bell – Rick Ferkel Throwback

Joe Gibbs Racing Christopher Bell NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Darlington Throwback Weekend Rick Ferkel
Christopher Bell's No. 20 DeWalt Tools Toyota Camry XSE / Photo: Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell, who rose to the NASCAR Cup Series ranks after showcasing his skills on dirt tracks across the country, will throw it back to his roots. Rick Ferkel, who was Bell's mentor on the dirt, will be honored this weekend as Bell utilizes the paint scheme that was on Merkel's No. 0 Sprint Car in the World of Outlaws.

#21 Josh Berry – Jim Clark 1965 Throwback

Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing NASCAR Cup Series Darlington Throwback Weekend
Josh Berry's No. 21 Motorcraft Ford Mustang Dark Horse / Photo: Wood Brothers Racing

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team will run a throwback scheme that honors Jim Clark's 1965 Indianapolis 500 victory. Clark drove the No. 82 Lotus Powered by Ford entry in the Indianapolis 500 that season, and the driver led 189 of the 200 laps on his path to victory in the Indy 500.

Clark amassed 25 grand prix wins in Formula One competition in 72 career starts, and he captured the 1963 and 1965 F1 World Championships.

#22 Joey Logano – Cale Yarborough 1976 Throwback

Joey Logano Cale Yarborough throwback paint scheme 2025 Darlington
Joey Logano's No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse / Team Penske

The legendary Cale Yarborough's three-consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship streak began with a nine-win season in 1976. This weekend, Joey Logano and the No. 22 Team Penske group will throw it back to Yarborough's 1976 No. 11 Holly Farms paint scheme that he piloted for Junior Johnson and Associates.

#24 William Byron – Jeff Gordon 2015 Throwback

Jeff Gordon William Byton NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Darlington Throwback Wekeend
William Byron's No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet / Photo: Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron will pilot the paint scheme that was intended to be the final paint scheme that Jeff Gordon ever drove in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gordon piloted this special silver Axalta "Jeff's Last Ride" No. 24 machine in the final race of the 2015 season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a race in which Gordon finished sixth.

Gordon would return in 2016 as he drove the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in eight races in relief of the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr.

#34 Todd Gilliland - Ray Fox Throwback

Todd Gilliland Ray Fox throwback 2025 Darlington
Todd Gilliland's No. 34 Ruedebusch Ford Mustang Dark Horse / Front Row Motorsports

Ray Fox was a legendary car owner and engine builder in the NASCAR Cup Series. This weekend, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team will pay tribute to Fox by running a special No. 34 car designed to look like the No. 3 entry that Fox fielded as a team owner.

Justin Fox, the No. 34 team's rear tire changer, is the great grandson of Ray Fox.

#41 Cole Custer – Jimmy Spencer 20002 Throwback

NASCAR Cup Series Cole Custer Jimmy Spencer NASCAR
Cole Custer's No. 41 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse / Photo: Haas Factory Team

Cole Custer will pay tribute to Mr. Excitement Jimmy Spencer in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The driver of the No. 41 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse will run the same paint scheme that Spencer utilized with Target sponsorship at Chip Ganassi Racing in 2002. Spencer had a best finish of second that season, which he achieved at Bristol Motor Speedway.

#42 John Hunter Nemechek – Joe Nemechek 1998 Throwback

John Hunter Nemechek Joe Nemechek NASCAR Cup Series LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
John Hunter Nemechek's No. 42 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE / Photo: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

John Hunter Nemechek will drive one of his father Joe Nemechek's classic paint schemes this weekend at Darlington. The scheme will throw it back to his father's black BellSouth paint scheme, which he piloted in the 1998 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500.

While the younger Nemechek's car has a bunch of green hues for his sponsor Dollar Tree, his dad's car had a rainbow of colors in that area.

#43 Erik Jones – John Andretti 1998 Throwback

Erik Jones John Andretti NASCAR Cup Series LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Darlington Raceway
Erik Jones' No. 43 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE / Photo: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Erik Jones will pilot a No. 43 AdventHealth Toyota Camry this weekend which looks like a duplicate of John Andretti's 1998 No. 43 STP Pontiac. Andretti scored a season-best third-place finish in the car, which he achieved twice, on his way to an 11th-place ranking in the championship standings.

#48 Alex Bowman – Jimmie Johnson 2012 Throwback

Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series Ally Jimmie Johnson
Alex Bowman's No. 48 Ally Chevrolet / Photo: Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman will throw it back to seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and the former driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports this weekend. Bowman is taking us back to the 2012 season, and will run the scheme that Johnson picked up the 200th NASCAR Cup Series win for Hendrick Motorsports at Darlington Raceway.

Johnson led the field for a total of 134 of the 368 laps that day in the black and white No. 48 Lowe's/Kobalt Tools Chevrolet.

#51 Cody Ware – Ward Burton 1999 Throwback

Rick Ware Racing Cody Ware Tommy Baldwin Ward Burton NASCAR Cup Series Darlington Throwback
Cody Ware's No. 51 Jacob Companies Ford Mustang Dark Horse / Photo: Rick Ware Racing

In 1999, Ward Burton's look at Bill Davis Racing changed from MBNA Bank's black, silver, and green palette to Caterpillar's black and yellow colors. Burton would carry the Caterpillar colors until he departed Bill Davis Racing at the end of the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series season. Cody Ware will bring the iconic look back on his No. 51 Jacob Companies Rick Ware Racing Ford in the Goodyear 400.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News