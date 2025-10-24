Fans Are Going to Love What Xfinity Does for Final Xfinity Series Race
Commercial-free is something rarely heard of in the world of NASCAR, where television broadcasts are essentially filled with ad buys, and the race cars are essentially 200 miles per hour rolling billboards. However, Xfinity, which is set to end its reign as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (the series will be known as the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series beginning in 2026), will go out in style next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
Xfinity has partnered with NASCAR and The CW to ensure that the entirety of the televised final stage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 1, will run commercial-free.
"We couldn't think of a better way to end the Xfinity Series era," Xfinity explained in a post on the @XfinityRacing X account. "As a thank you to the fans, we're proud to announce that the final stage of the #XfinitySeries Championship Race on @TheCW_Sports will be commercial-free!"
This means The CW will not have a single advertisement break, whether double-box or full-screen, for the entire final 127 laps of the race.
This is an awesome way for Xfinity to give the fans one unforgettable gift as the brand rides off into the sunset after an incredible run of its entitlement sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which it has held since taking over for Nationwide Insurance in 2015.
When it first took over, Xfinity ran ads with the tagline "Names are Made Here" for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and when you look at the list of champions in the series since Xfinity took over as the title sponsor in 2015, you can see that the brand was not incorrect in any way with that ad campaign.
Chris Buescher (2015 champion), Daniel Suárez (2016), William Byron (2017), Tyler Reddick (2018, 2019), Austin Cindric (2020), Daniel Hemric (2021), Ty Gibbs (2022), Cole Custer (2023), and Justin Allgaier (2024) have all collected NASCAR Xfinity Series championships in that span, and aside from Allgaier, and Hemric who were established veterans at the time of their championships, the Xfinity Series served as a springboard for the others.
Combined, this group of series champions has gone on to amass a total of 35 wins, 21 Playoff appearances, and 3 Championship 4 berths in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks, and just about all of them are just starting to hit their full potential in NASCAR's top division.
And with 19-year-old phenom Connor Zilisch asserting himself as the favorite to win the title this season, who knows what the future NASCAR Cup Series statistics will look like for the champions during the Xfinity era of NASCAR's second-tier series?
In 2024, NASCAR and Xfinity reached terms on a one-year contract extension to keep Xfinity as the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2025 season, and while the brand is expected to remain involved in NASCAR as a Premier Partner in the sport, in August, NASCAR announced O'Reilly Auto Parts as the new title sponsor of the series beginning in 2026.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway is set for Saturday, November 1, and, as previously mentioned, will be televised by The CW. The race broadcast is set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.