Full 40-Car Field to Battle it Out in Talladega Playoff Race
As if Talladega Superspeedway isn't already enough of a stress-filled game of racing roulette, 40 cars will head to Alabama this weekend to battle it out in the YellaWood 500.
Denny Hamlin, who locked his place in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 with a stirring 60th career win last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, is the lone Playoff contender not ingesting antacids heading into Sunday's race.
The other seven have to weigh out avoiding 'The Big One' while also trying to capture a Championship 4 berth-sealing win. It's going to be one stressful afternoon, as the other 33 drivers in the field, Hamlin included, will know in their heart that they can truly win the race as the draft at the 2.66-mile superspeedway serves as the ultimate equalizer.
Notable drivers in the field for this race include Casey Mears, who continues his quest for 500 career NASCAR Cup Series starts. Mears, a native of Bakersfield, California, will drive the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with primary sponsorship from SI Yachts in his 492nd career start.
Austin Hill, who was bounced from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff field at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series start of the season. The native of Winston, GA, is among the best superspeedway racers in NASCAR Xfinity Series history.
Hill has amassed nine victories in superspeedway events in the Xfinity Series, including a win in the race at Talladega earlier this year.
Anthony Alfredo, who has always had a knack for being in the mix at superspeedways, returns to the NASCAR Cup Series for his second start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet.
BJ McLeod will be the fourth notable entrant in the field, as he will pilot his own No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.
Here is the complete entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Race 34 of 36 of the 2025 season.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Busch Light Camo
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Discount Tire
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
TBA
Chevrolet
4*
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Rush Truck Centers
Ford
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
BuildSubmarines.com
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge Assists
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
National Debt Relief
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
TBA
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Black's Tire
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Kroger / Thomas' High Protein Bagels
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
DEWALT
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
eero
Ford
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23*
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Columbia
Toyota
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
Raptor
Chevrolet
33*
Austin Hill (i)
Richard Childress Racing
United Rentals
Chevrolet
34*
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
TBA
Ford
35*
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
TBA
Toyota
38*
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Benebone
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Sysco RaceTrac
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
45*
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
The Beast
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
JackLinks Non-Vegan
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Arby's Steak Nuggets
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Trimble
Ford
62*
Anthony Alfredo (i)
Beard Motorsports
LIL' DUDE Wipes 'Bubble Bum'
Chevrolet
66*
Casey Mears
Garage 66
SI Yachts
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Carolina Handling
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Modo Casino
Chevrolet
78*
BJ McLeod (i)
Live Fast Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
WeatherTech
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Freeway Insurance
Chevrolet
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points