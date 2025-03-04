Gragson, Gilliland Rebound From Early Struggles for FRM Double Top-10

With Gragson (P8) and Gilliland (P10) finishing T10 at COTA, it's the seventh time @Team_FRM has placed multiple entries in the top-10.



FUN FACT: All seven times, either David or Todd Gilliland has been a part of the double top-10.#NASCAR | 📸: David Rosenblum, NKP for Ford pic.twitter.com/7N7emjSrRK