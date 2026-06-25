Guy Fieri Joins LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Ownership Group

You're going to be hard-pressed to find a NASCAR Cup Series team with us much star-power within its ownership group as LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

On Thursday, the organization announced the addition of Guy Fieri, an Emmy Award-winning television host, restauranteur, and entrepreneur, to the growing ownership group. The addition of Fieri comes a few months after Darius Rucker, an award-winning singer/songwriter, was revealed to have joined the team.

Fieri has always been a person who exudes excitement and energy, and the energetic nature of motorsports in general, and NASCAR, drew him to the sport like a moth to a flame.

“Motorsports and race cars have always had that raw energy I love — the people, the passion, the culture, the speed,” said Fieri in a press release. “LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is building something different, and I wanted to be part of it. This is about more than racing — it’s about creating a brand that connects with fans everywhere, from the track to the table.”

Not only will Fieri serve as a member of the team's ownership group, but the celebrity also plans to develop some collaborative content, fan engagement initiatives, and licensed merchandise to bring together racing, food, and lifestyle culture.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB says Fieri's authentic nature made the pairing perfect.

“Guy has built an incredible brand by being authentic and connecting with people in a real way,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “That’s at the heart of what we’re building here. We want LEGACY to reach far beyond race day, and Guy’s creativity, energy, and perspective are exactly what this ownership group is about.”

After 17 races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Erik Jones, who drives the No. 43 Toyota for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, sits inside the top-16 of the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, and stands to possibly advance to The Chase for the NASCAR Cup.

The team fields two full-time entries, currently, the No. 42, driven by John Hunter Nemechek, and Jones' No. 43. The team also fields a part-time No. 84 entry, driven by Jimmie Johnson.

In 2027, the team is set to expand to three full-time entries, as the No. 84 will go full-time with a driver to be announced. Johnson will pilot a part-time No. 13 entry in the 2027 Daytona 500, which is scheduled to be the final race of his NASCAR Hall of Fame Cup Series career.