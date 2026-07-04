Hamlin Captures Fourth Cup Series Pole Of Season By 0.001 Seconds

Denny Hamlin, who assumed the NASCAR Cup Series point lead for the first time this season last weekend at Sonoma Raceway following power steering issues for Tyler Reddick, encountered more good luck on Saturday afternoon at Chicagoland Speedway, and the end result was his fourth pole position of the season.

Hamlin, who had a non-favorable qualifying order draw after a subpar finish last weekend at Sonoma, found himself atop the speed charts in qualifying as the list of cars remaining to go on track dwindled down. However, clouds were swiftly approaching the 1.5-mile Chicagoland Speedway.

Fortunately, the track surface didn't become shaded from the sun until after the Ty Gibbs, the final driver to take to the track, completed his qualifying run. As a result, Hamlin was able to hang on for the pole position for Sunday's race over Kyle Larson by an extremely thin margin of 0.001 seconds.

“I’ve got to be honest with you. I got extremely lucky,” Hamlin admitted in his post-qualifying interview on TruTV. “Anyone who goes out right now beats me. I’m very confident in that. We got lucky that these last 12 guys just got stuck in the sun. The track is a very temperature-sensitive track that gets a little bit of sun on it, and it just slows way up. I think we got very fortunate with the timing of that.”

While Hamlin felt fortunate to hang on for the pole position, Larson, who will start from the second position, also felt lucky that he snagged the outside pole, as he didn't feel like he optimized his qualifying lap.

“I actually thought it was going to be worse than that,” Larson explained. “I didn’t get the best run to the green [flag], I was bouncing a little too much. And then, Turn 1, my car turned in better than I anticipated, so my angle was just a little bit off. And then, that made me a little tight off of [Turn] 2. And then into [Turn] 3, again the initial turn in turned well, but then I just started picking up a tight [condition] right before the bumps, and I was nervous.”

Even with the issues on his lap, Larson was able to secure the second starting spot for Sunday's race.

RFK Racing had a stellar performance in qualifying, as teammates Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski swept the second row of the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon.

Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and William Byron capped off the top-10 starters for Sunday's eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Riley Herbst, the fastest driver in Friday's NASCAR Cup Series practice session, was only able to muster a lap time good enough for the 18th starting position for Sunday's race.

eero 400 Starting Lineup

1. 11 - Denny Hamlin

2. 5 - Kyle Larson

3. 17 - Chris Buescher

4. 6 - Brad Keselowski

5. 54 - Ty Gibbs

6. 20 - Christopher Bell

7. 19 - Chase Briscoe

8. 23 - Bubba Wallace

9. 9 - Chase Elliott

10. 24 - William Byron

11. 16 - A.J. Allmendinger

12. 48 - Alex Bowman

13. 45 - Tyler Reddick

14. 12 - Ryan Blaney

15. 77 - Carson Hocevar

16. 38 - Zane Smith

17. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek

18. 35 - Riley Herbst

19. 1 - Ross Chastain

20. 60 - Ryan Preece

21. 88 - Connor Zilisch

22. 43 - Erik Jones

23. 2 - Austin Cindric

24. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

25. 3 - Austin Dillon

26. 7 - Daniel Suarez

27. 10 - Ty Dillon

28. 67 - Corey Heim

29. 34 - Todd Gilliland

30. 97 - Shane van Gisbergen

31. 22 - Joey Logano

32. 4 - Noah Gragson

33. 41 - Cole Custer

34. 21 - Josh Berry

35. 33 - Austin Hill

36. 44 - J.J. Yeley

37. 51 - Cody Ware

38. 71 - Michael McDowell